ICC U-19 World Cup: South Africa batsman given out for 'obstructing field' vs West Indies

Bengaluru, January 17: South African opener Jiveshan Pillay was dismissed in a controversial manner during the ICC U-19 World Cup game against West Indies in Tauranga on Wednesday (January 17). Pillay, batting on 47, was given out for 'obstructing the field' in a Group A match.

Pillay picked up the ball right next to the stumps after getting an inside edge off Windies pacer Jarion Hoyte. The ball had stopped completely and there was no chance of it striking the stumps. Yet when Pillay picked up the ball and handed it to his opponent Emmanuel Stewart, the wicketkeeper and captain of West Indies, Stewart appealed for obstruction.

In case you missed it, here's the dismissal that has the entire cricket world talking.



▶️ https://t.co/zoapdDHrkj #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/WDSbelmlPP — ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2018

The third umpire, Ranmore Matinesz, declared Pillay out after watching replays for about four minutes. Pillay understandably walked off disappointed after being declared out.

Stewart was well within his right to appeal, but the dismissal appears to have reignited a debate on the spirit of the game. According to cricket's Law 37.4, "Either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder."

This is a absolute joke...not in the spirit of the game .I have done this almost a 100 times. https://t.co/nX0KUJ9PI4 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) January 17, 2018

Many complained that the West Indies captain and the rest of his team violated the spirit of the game.

After the game, Stewart regretted appealing. "On reflection, I thought our appeal wasn't really in the spirit of the game. Moving forward, if I'm in such a situation, I'd withdraw the decision to go upstairs," he told reporters after the match.

🗣️ See what @OfficialCSA U19s coach Lawrence Mahatlane had to say after an eventful and controversial innings!



▶️ https://t.co/Rwnt8nCZcD#WIvSA #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/3epczZjPJ8 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 17, 2018

West Indies lost the match by 76 runs after Wandile Makwetu scored an unbeaten 99 to help SA post 282/8 in 50 overs. Pacer Hermann Rolfes then took four wickets as West Indies folded for 206. Windies will join Kenya in the Plate Championship.

SA vs WI scorecard

I don’t think you can compare the two but why are people getting their knickers in a knot when the law is the law or rule? Like I’ve said there are a few laws in the game I don’t like (underarm would have been one) but in the end you play on! — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 17, 2018

A ridiculous & frankly outrageous decision from the #U19CWC

- out obstructing the field. Correct by the absolute letter of the law, but if this is how some of the next generation think the game should be played then the 'spirit of cricket' is doomed. https://t.co/ETcisR4SEb — Mark Gill (@MarkGill42) January 17, 2018