ICC U19 WC: The tournament awaits its son-shine moment

Bengaluru, December 25: The ICC Under 19 World Cups have seen quite a few sons of international cricketers in action in the past.

This time is going to be no different with Austin Waugh and Thando Ntini among those looking to display their potential in a tournament that showcases future stars every two years.

Austin Waugh, the son of former Australia captain Steve Waugh, first burst into public consciousness when he hit an unbeaten 122 in the final of the Under-17 National Championships in 2016.

While Makhaya Ntini's son Thando Ntini grabbed four for 56 on his debut for the South Africa U19 team against the Windies earlier this year.

Waugh, who likens his game to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and whose favourite cricketer is late Australia batsman Phil Hughes for his "free flowing technique," wants to make the most of his potential in the tournament from January 13 to February 3, 2018 in New Zealand.

"I'm aiming to test myself against the best players from around the world. I want to make the most of my potential and see how far it can take me. All three formats attract me as I enjoy testing my skills and being able to adapt from format to format," said Austin.

On the other hand, Ntini compares his approach to that of India captain Virat Kohli even though as a player he is much different, being a left-handed batsman and right-arm pace bowler. His cricketing idol is not far from home.

"I started playing cricket in the passages of hotels with the Proteas as a three-year-old. My father played, so I followed in his footsteps," said Thando.

Giving Waugh company in the Australia squad is Will Sutherland, son of James Sutherland. Cricket Australia's Chief Executive represented Victoria in the domestic circuit till 1993-94.

Sutherland, who looks up to Shane Watson, has already played List A cricket as an all-rounder.