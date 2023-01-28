ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final India vs England: Date, Timing in IST, TV Channel and Live Streaming

India will take on England in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final after the two teams won their respective semi-final games on Friday (January 27).

India defeat New Zealand

Indian eves - who are being led by Shafali Verma thrashed New Zealand by 8 wickets to storm into the final. Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra starred for the Girls in Blue in the match as she returned with impressive figures of 4-1-20-3.

New Zealand eves posted 107 for 9 in 20 overs and the Indians overhauled the target in 14.2 overs. In-form India opener Shweta Sehrawat smashed an unbeaten 61 off 45 balls.

Later in the day, a spirited effort by English girls helped them edge Australia by 3 runs and entered the finals. England were bundled out for 99 in 19.5 overs, setting a target of exactly 100 runs to win but the bowlers put up a stellar show with the ball to restrict their opponents to 96 in 18.4 overs.

Here is a look at all you need to know about ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Finals:

Which are the teams that have qualified for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final?

India, who finished top of a competitive Group 1, defeated New Zealand in the semifinal 1 by 8 wickets.

In semifinal 2, England, who finished top of Group 2, won by a slender 3-run margin over toppers from Group 1, Australia.

When and where is the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final taking place?

The Final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place on Sunday (January 29). The semi-final of the inaugural edition of the tournament were also held at the same venue i.e. JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Timing of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final in IST?

The match between India and England will begin at 5:15 PM (IST).

What are the Squads for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final?

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

England: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final live Streaming and TV Channel

Star Sports Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 1 will telecast the matches live in India, while the live streaming will be available on Fancode.