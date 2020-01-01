ICC U19 World Cup: Know five current Indian cricketers who shone in U19 WC

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli led India to ICC U19 World Cup in 2008 and since then Kohli has went on to become Indian senior team captain and one of the best batsmen in the modern era. He is the only batsman who averages more than 50 in all three formats of the game. Kohli is also the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit showcased his talent in front of the world during the 2006 U19 World Cup. He made 205 runs from 6 matches at 41, and it was the first hint of his scoring prowess. Since then, Rohit has become one of the most consistent players in white-ball cricket and recently cemented his place in the Test side as an opener when he made more than 500 runs against South Africa in a home series.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer in the 2004 U19 World Cup with 505 runs and the left-hander maintained his love affair with ICC tournaments since then. He has also developed into an attacking opener for India in the white ball format and made his presence felt in Test cricket too. Dhawan has returned to the Indian squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and Australia after missing out the series against West Indies with a knee injury that he suffered during the Vijay Hazare tournament.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja played two U19 World Cup in 2006 and 2008. In 2006, he did not have any great role to play but made some significant contributions two years later when India won the title under Virat Kohli. Now, Jadeja is a constant presence in all formats of the game.

5. Cheteshwar Pujara

The rock-solid No 3 of India in Test cricket first made his presence felt in the 2006 ICC U19 World Cup. Pujara was India's the run-getter of the tournament with 349 runs from six matches and was the only batsman to make a hundred. But in the years to come, Pujara became more of a Test specialist as his white-ball cricket career seemed to have met with a dead end.