ICC U19 WC FINAL, India Vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Bangladesh defeat India to win first World Cup trophy

Potchefstroom, Feb 9: Bangladesh colts put up an impressive show as they defeated four-time champions India in an epic final clash to lift their first-ever ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday (February 9) here at the Senwes Park.

This is the first occasion when a Bangladeshi side has won an ICC tournament ever. The Bangladesh players defeated India by 3 wickets via DLS method after the second innings was reduced to 46 overs due to rain and target was revised to 170 from original 178.

The Bangla Tigers outplayed India in every department of the game as they remained under control right after winning the toss and inviting the opposition to bat first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for India with a gritty knock of 88 but he never received any from the rest of the batsmen who were tested by the resilience of the Bangladeshi pacers and spinners.

Later, Indian bowlers also tried to create a match while defending a below-par score but the total proved to be too little for them to defend as their opponents cruised home despite suffering a mini-collapse in the middle.

The Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh side has not just stunned the favourites India in the all-important final and this victory is going to be a major shot-in-the-arm for a cricket-crazy nation which is very passionate about cricket.

A minor scuffle broke out after the match got over as some over-enthusiastic Bangladesh players became physical with some Indian players. This episode certainly was uncalled for as that is truly against the spirit of the game. Bangladesh players and supporters must savour this hard-fought win.

Here's how the match between India and Bangladesh panned out: