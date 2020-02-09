ICC U19 WC FINAL, India Vs Bangladesh, Highlights: Bangladesh defeat India to win first World Cup trophy

Potchefstroom, Feb 9: Bangladesh colts put up an impressive show as they defeated four-time champions India in an epic final clash to lift their first-ever ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday (February 9) here at the Senwes Park.
This is the first occasion when a Bangladeshi side has won an ICC tournament ever. The Bangladesh players defeated India by 3 wickets via DLS method after the second innings was reduced to 46 overs due to rain and target was revised to 170 from original 178.
The Bangla Tigers outplayed India in every department of the game as they remained under control right after winning the toss and inviting the opposition to bat first.
Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for India with a gritty knock of 88 but he never received any from the rest of the batsmen who were tested by the resilience of the Bangladeshi pacers and spinners.
Later, Indian bowlers also tried to create a match while defending a below-par score but the total proved to be too little for them to defend as their opponents cruised home despite suffering a mini-collapse in the middle.
The Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh side has not just stunned the favourites India in the all-important final and this victory is going to be a major shot-in-the-arm for a cricket-crazy nation which is very passionate about cricket.
A minor scuffle broke out after the match got over as some over-enthusiastic Bangladesh players became physical with some Indian players. This episode certainly was uncalled for as that is truly against the spirit of the game. Bangladesh players and supporters must savour this hard-fought win.
Here's how the match between India and Bangladesh panned out:
Epic scenes!
Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
A well-deserved victory:
Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Big day for Bangladesh in the sporting world. They have ended India’s dominance at the under-19 level as they lift their first World Cup trophy at any level ever! After putting up a clinical show with the ball to restrict India to 177, the batsman fought back in the second innings after Bishnoi went rampant. Captain Akbar Ali kept his calm as he saw the team home and handed Bangladesh cricket a big boost.
A new chapter in Bangladesh cricket as the colts lay their hands on the World Cup trophy. This is the first World Cup trophy won by Bangladesh at any level.
BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
And Bangladesh have done it. Bangladesh defeat India to win first World Cup trophy
Its not a drizzle anymore! Bangladesh are ahead of the DLS score at this stage
And the covers are coming on. The players are walking off. Bangladesh needed just 15 to win
Bangladesh need just 16 to lift the trophy. Akbar Ali is taking no chances at this stage as he looks to take the Bangladesh team over the line.
150 up for Bangladesh. 28 runs needed to win.
DLS par score at this stage is 142. Bangladesh are 7 ahead
Bangladesh need 30 more to win
Looks like the rain is coming in. If the skies do open up Bangladesh is currently ahead by 2 runs in DRS.
Rakibul Hasan the new man in. Which way will this final swing? Bangladesh need 35 runs while India need 3 wickets to defend their cup.
WICKET!! Jaiswal hands India the much-needed breakthrough. Bangladesh seven down as Akash Singh takes a smart catch at extra-cover to remove Parvez Hossain
Bangladesh edge closer as they need just 37 to win
Bangladesh need 68 from 25 overs with four wickets in hand.
WICKET!! Bangladesh six down. Avishek Das dropped on the previous ball has to walk as Tyagi running in from deep square leg makes no mistake to dismiss Das
Bangladesh languishing at 87/5
WICKET! Sushant Mishra brought into the attack and he immediately picks up a wicket as he dismisses Hossain for just 7 as Jaiswal catches him at deep midwicket
SIX!!!! Akbar Ali slogs it over midwicket for a maximum
Bangladesh need 99 to win from 30.2 overs.
Bishnoi's figures so far:
Ravi Bishnoi's current figures:— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
5-1-12-4
Game-changing.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/M1sWH9DVXn
Bishnoi's turned the game on its head:
The Indian fightback is well and truly on!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/3PsxHaAyZF— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
WICKET NO. 4!!!! Bishnoi is enjoying a stunning game as he picks up his fourth wicket!
India's gamechanger:
RAVI BISHNOI REMEMBER THE NAME!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
HE HAS CHANGED THIS GAME COMPLETELY.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/HIeBt7E4c7
WICKET NO. 3!! Bishnoi turning out to be the game changer for the Indian colts. Towhid goes for a duck
Another blow for the Bangla team.
And the opener Emon has now retired hurt, having been struck earlier.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Shamim Hossain is now in the middle along with Tawhid Hridoy. #U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars
WICKET! Bishnoi strikes again. Hasan goes for just 12. The game is not just one team’s match anymore. There’s a long way to go.
Bangladesh reach 55 for the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs. They need to 123 runs to win from 40 overs. With wickets in hand the target isn't too tough unless the India bowlers run riot.
Opening stand broken:
India break through!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Tamim holes out after taking Bangladesh past the 50 mark with a six. Is this the opening India needed?
Bangladesh need another 128 to win! #U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars
WICKET! India get their first break. Ravi Bishnoi hands the Indian colts something to cheer about as he cuts short Tanzid's innings and breaks the opening stand. Bangladesh need 128 from 41.1 overs.
Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain bring up 50 for the Bangla colts. The openers have handed the Tigers a steady start. While Hasan is at 17 off 23, Hossain is at 21 off 30.
Five overs complete and the Bangla openers are going steady as they reach 29/0. The Bangladesh team need 149 to win. Will the Indian bowlers be able to find a breakthrough soon?
The Tigers need just 178 to lift the coveted trophy and the openers have handed the team a steady start.
Bangladesh U19 need 178 runs to win.#U19CWC2020 #BANU19vINDU19#RiseOfTheYoungTigers pic.twitter.com/CCAVrJ04QM— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 9, 2020
Tanzid Hasan gives Bangladesh a steady start along with opening partner Parvez Hossain
Bangladesh begin the chase. Karthik Tyagi in with the new ball
Clinical show from the Bangladesh unit:
Shoriful Islam ends with fine figures of 10-1-31-2 👏— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
A stunning performance from the Bangladesh paceman today! #U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/RYqDsxj9CH
ALL OUT!! India reach 170 as clinical Bangladesh restrict them
WICKET NO. 9! Looks like Bangladesh is out to bowl out the Indian colts. Das picks up his third wicket of the day as he removes Karthik Tyagi for a duck!
Wicket No. 8!! The Indian team is crumbling like a pack of cards here. He aims to chop it but drags it back to stumps as Avishek Das remove Ankolekar for just 3. India cracking under pressure here.
OUT!! The Indian colts crumbling here! Bishnoi walks away for just 2. Another run out. The Indian lower order is panicking as the wickets are crumbling here. India reach 170/7 in 44 overs.
Ravi Bishnoi the new batsman in. India reach 170/6
Wicket!! Run out at the striker’s end! DC Jurel goes for just 22. Jurel runs off, but Ankokekar fails to respond. After checking it looks like Ankolekar walked back. Bangladesh have been clinical on the field today as they pick up the sixth wicket
Wicket! Back-to-back wickets for Shoriful as he traps new man-in Siddhesh Veer in front with a duck. Veer departs for golden duck. India - 156/5 in 40 overs and they are in all sorts of trouble now. Bangladesh have tightened their grip in this game.
Wicket! Yashasvi Jaiswal's gritty knock comes to an end for 88 as he mistimes Shoriful and gets caught by Tamim. India lose their set batsman at wrong time. India - 156/4 in 39.5 overs.
After 35 overs, India reach 128/3 against Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers have bowled exceedingly well so far, they would be looking to keep things tight in the remaining overs as well to ensure India post a below-par total in the big game.
Wicket! Soft dismissal as captain Priyam Garg (7) gives a simple catch to Sakib at cover and Rakibul gets a wicket. The Bangla Tigers are fighting back as they've got two quick wickets. India 114/3 in 31.3 overs.
Wicket! Tilak Verma (38) was looking to hit Sakib over covers to up the ante but Shoriful takes a well-judged catch to end his knock. India 103/2 in 29 overs. With that wicket, the gritty 94-run partnership comes to an end.
100 comes up for India with a maximum off Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat.
Fifty! Yashasvi Jaiswal notches up his half-century off 89 deliveries. It has been a slow inning from the opener but he needs to convert it into a big knock for India to score a respectable total.
After 22 overs, India have reached 70/1. Runs are still not coming easily for the Indians.
Fifty up for India as 11 runs came from the 18th over. They are scoring below 4 runs per over.
Drinks break! India reach 38/1 after 14 overs. Just 2 runs came from Rakibul Hasan's over. The runs are still not coming easily for the Indians.
Excellent intent to compete from Bangladesh 🇧🇩 , have landed their first punch in this #U19CWCFinal #IndvsBan— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 9, 2020
India reach 23/1 after 10 overs. This has been a very slow start for the Indians as the Bangladesh pacers have bowled kept asking the right questions.
Tilak Verma is seething in pain as the throw from the fielder hits his right-knee. The physio has rushed into the middle to attend him.
Four! First boundary for Yashasvi as well as his team in the 7th over. Plays it towards midwicket and gets a boundary.
Wicket! Divyansh Saxena looks to play a pressure-relieving shot but finds Mahmudul at point. Avishek strikes in his very first over. India - 9/1 in 6.4 overs. This isn't the kind of start India were looking for.
After 5 overs, India colts have reached 5/0. Bangladesh pacers Shoriful and Sakib have bowled brilliantly as they never gave any room to the Indian openers to score. The fielders have complemented the bowlers equally well.
Shoriful starts with a maiden over. He even exchanged some glances and some words with Yashasvi.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena open innings for India. Shoriful Islam starts with the new ball for Bangladesh. Shoriful is getting some early movements.
National Anthems are done. Teams are getting ready for action.
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.
Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's average in chases.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting average in Youth ODI chases could remain 176 if he doesn't play at this level again.— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 9, 2020
Jaiswal scored 704 across 10 Youth ODI chases with 3 tons and 4 fifties. He has scored 369 runs across his last 5 Youth ODI chases without being dismissed !!! #U19CWC
Mithali Raj wishes India colts all the best.
Go Blue! Wishing the young Team India the best of luck! #U19CWC 🇮🇳 https://t.co/sLB09BpoH6— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 9, 2020
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Good decision? 🤔 #U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/kQGsKiSDPa
Welcome to the live updates of 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup Final between India and Bangladesh.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here