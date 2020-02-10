ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020: Full List of Awards, Prize Money and Statistics

The Akbar Ali-led side put up a clinical show against Priyam Garg-led Indian side in the all-important final to begin a glorious chapter in Bangladesh's cricketing history. And though for a time it looked as though they would fall short in their chase, a captain's display from Akbar Ali steered home the ship, as his unbeaten 43 carried them to the target despite rain playing its part.

Celebrations were jubilant as Bangladesh's heroes toasted a historic victory with a lap of honour in front of their travelling fans.

In a low-scoring thriller, Bangladesh reached their rain-adjusted target of 170 with 23 balls to spare, as they won a historic maiden title while ending India's unbeaten run in the campaign. India suffered an incredible batting collapse, where they lost the last seven wickets for just 21 runs and were bowled out for 177.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) and Tilak Varma (38) had top scored, while Avishek Das (three for 40) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (two for 28) picked up the crucial wickets for Bangladesh.

In their chase, Bangladesh lost wickets on a regular interval with Mohammad Hossain (47) and captain Akbar Ali (43 not out) keeping the innings calm as they crossed the winning line for a memorable victory.

India's Ravi Bishnoi (four for 30), the tournament leading wicket-taker, once again impressed as he did his utmost to halt Bangladesh's progress. Bishnoi finished with 17 wickets; the most by any bowler in this tournament. No Indian bowler picked up more than 14 wickets in a single edition of U19 CWC before Bishnoi.

Here are the records, stats and list of award winners from the biennial event:

U19 World Cup champions:

1988: Australia (v Pakistan)

1998: England (v New Zealand)

2000: India (v Sri Lanka)

2002: Australia (v South Africa)

2004: Pakistan (v West Indies)

2006: Pakistan (v India)

2008: India (v South Africa)

2010: Australia (v Pakistan)

2012: India (v Australia)

2014: South Africa (v Pakistan)

2016: West Indies (v India)

2018: India (v Australia)

2020: Bangladesh (v India)

Player of the Match in Final of U-19 WC 2020: Akbar Ali (Bangladesh)

Player of the Tournament in U-19 WC 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

400 runs from 6 games ✅

4 fifties and a hundred ✅

Hundred in the semi-final ✅

88 in the final ✅

3 wickets with the ball ✅#TeamIndia’s Yashasvi Jaiswal bagged the Player of the Tournament award at the #U19CWC. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/PwiOkMqLh4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2020

Man of the Match in U19 WC finals:

1988: Brett Williams (Aus)

1998: Stephen Peters (Eng)

2000: Reetinder Sodhi (Ind)

2002: Aaron Bird (Aus)

2004: Asif Iqbal (Pak)

2006: Anwar Ali (Pak)

2008: Ajitesh Argal (Ind)

2010: Josh Hazlewood (Aus)

2012: Unmukt Chand (Ind)

2014: Corbin Bosch (SA)

2016: Keacy Carty (WI)

2018: Manjot Kalra (Ind)

2020: Akbar Ali (Ban)

Unmukt Chand and Akbar Ali are the only captains to win Man of the Match in U19 WC finals.

Player of the tournament in U19 World Cups:

2000: Yuvraj Singh (Ind)

2002: Tatenda Taibu (Zim)

2004: Shikhar Dhawan (Ind)

2006: Cheteshwar Pujara (Ind)

2008: Tim Southee (NZ)

2010: Dominic Hendricks (SA)

2012: William Bosisto (Aus)

2014: Aiden Markram (SA)

2016: Mehidy Hasan (Ban)

2018: Shubman Gill (Ind)

2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Ind)

Highest wicket-takers at each U-19 WC

1988: Wayne Holdswort (Aus)/Mushtaq Ahmed (Pak), 19

1998: Ramnaresh Sarwan (WI)/Mluleki Nkala (Zim), 16

2000: Zahid Saeed (Pak), 15

2002: Xavier Doherty (Aus)/Waddington Mwayenga (Zim), 16

2004: Enamul Haque Jnr (Ban), 22

2006: Moises Henriques (Aus), 16

2008: Wayne Parnell (SA), 18

2010: Raymond Haoda (PNG), 15

2012: Reece Topley (Eng), 19

2014: Anuk Fernando (SL), 15

2016: Fritz Coetzee (Nam), 15

2018: Anukul Roy (Ind)/Qais Ahmed (Afg)/Faisal Jamkhandi (Can), 14

2020: Ravi Bishnoi (Ind), 17.