ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: England, South Africa romp home

Having elected to make first use of the Queen's Park Oval pitch, the young Proteas stuttered and lost openers Ethan-John Cunningham (1) and Valintine Kitime (12) in the powerplay.

That brought Brevis to the crease, with the starlet nicknamed 'Baby AB' hoping to build on his fine 65 in a tournament-opening loss to India.

He cracked a pair of back-foot boundaries from the second and third balls he faced and pulled medium pacer Yunusu Sowobi dismissively for six in the 13th over.

Brevis's fast start allowed skipper George Van Heerden to play on the undercard and the pair combined for 74 before the latter pulled a full toss to Fahad Mutagana at 113 for three.

Brevis pressed on, scoring heavily behind square on the off side and building a half-century partnership with Kaden Solomon that ended when the keeper-batter was stumped at 166 for four.

Wickets fell around him regularly but with a quick single in the 41st over, Brevis brought up a superb century from 108 balls and lifted his side above 200.

The innings petered out somewhat and South Africa lost their last five wickets for 24 runs thanks to seamers Juma Miyagi (3-33) and Pascal Murungi (3-58).

Uganda also found the powerplay overs tough going and left-armer Aphiwe Mnyanda turned the screw early on, castling Ronald Omara in the second over.

Mutagana and Isaac Ategeka steadied the ship and got to 33 for one before the former nicked off to Solomon to give Mnyanda another.

That would prove the biggest partnership of the innings as Uganda subsided to 110 all out, losing their last five wickets for 24 runs.

Brevis was the undisputed star of the show with bat and ball, also chipping in with 2-18 and bowling Juma Miyai to take the wicket that sealed victory.

South Africa finish their Group B campaign against Ireland on Friday while Uganda face group leaders India on Saturday.

England romp

England needed to chase down just 98 to win their opening game against Bangladesh but could flex their batting muscles when inserted by Canada at Warner Park.

Jacob Bethell (7) was bowled in the seventh over, bringing together George Thomas and captain Tom Prest who immediately took the game to the Canadian bowling attack.

Prest was particularly good at picking length and pealed a pair of fours from the final over of the powerplay, which England ended at 48 for one. He also played an inventive scoop off Gurnek Singh for four behind square and brought up his half-century in 58 balls.

Prest lost Thomas midway through the innings when he played a tentative push and missed, bowled for 52 at 116 for two.

He was ably supported by James Rew (33) and when the skipper was trapped in front for a run-a-ball 93, the momentum was maintained by William Luxton and George Bell.

The buccaneering pair struck five sixes between them with Bell responsible for three in an eye-catching 57 from just 35 balls.

That took England to 320-7 from 50 overs. England got rid of Canada opener Siddh Lad (5) in the fifth over but were met with firm resistance in the form of a second-wicket stand worth 60. Keeper-batter Anook Chima made a measured 38 from 65 balls and Yasir Mahmood (25) joined him at the crease for a productive 10 overs.

Skipper Prest got rid of Mahmood and then four wickets fell for 35 runs as the Canadian run chase floundered. England were defied by Gurnek Singh, who hit four fours and two sixes, and Ethan Gibson who also played a range of attacking shots in a seventh-wicket stand worth 74.

But Josh Boyden took control with the ball and snaffled three of the last four wickets to fall to tear 4-44, his second four-wicket hall in as many games.

Canada were only bowled out in the penultimate over, for 214.