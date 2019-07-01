Cricket

ICC WC 2019: Rohit Sharma backs Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav

By
Rohit Sharma backed MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav

Birmingham, July 1: MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav are staring at storm after drawing flak for slow batting in India's 31-run defeat against England in the ICC World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston on Sunday (June 30). But India vice-captain Rohit Sharma defended them saying Dhoni and Jadhav tried their best against a set of spot-on England bowlers.

1. Rohit bats for Dhoni, Jadhav

"Losing wickets put you under pressure and we lost KL at the start. They bowled well so it is only natural the guys who are in form (Rohit and Virat Kohli) bat as long as possible. Virat and I decided to put on a partnership. We took a long time, yes, but those were the conditions. Dhoni and Kedar were trying to hit the ball but at the end it got pretty slow. You have to give credit to England's team because they mixed up their variations nicely and kept us guessing all the way," he said.

2. Rohit supports Chahal, Kuldeep

"It's always challenging for the bowler, especially for the spinner, if you don't have any wickets down, and we know that they (Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow) like to put pressure on the bowlers. And when Kuldeep and Chahal came to bowl, they already got off to a decent start, and they didn't allow them to settle down, which was, I think, a tactical move from their side against our two spinners. But it was just an off day for these two guys. We have seen them bowl in tandem really well and put pressure on the batting unit, the opposition rather. So it's just one off day," he explained.

3. On No 4 batting slot

"There is no uncertainty. I mean, I thought we made it very clear at the start that Vijay (Shankar) would play, but before the game he got a toe issue. He got hit on his toe by Jasprit in the net session, so he was not fully fit for this particular game. Again, every team will have one or two or three unsettled players. That is what it is," he reasoned.

4. On England's performance

Rohit also praised Eoin Morgan's boys for playing quality cricket under pressure. "The England team, they played complete cricket. They bowled really well. They batted really well. They got the result," he said.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
