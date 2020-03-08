ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final: Pawar hails Indian women team for grit

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Final: Highlights: Defending champs Australia outclass India to lift record fifth T20 title

Pawar, who has also been the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief between 2005 and 2008, said Indian side played best of their abilities and wished them success in future.

"Our @BCCIWomen cricket team lost the #INDvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal but #TeamIndia played exceptionally well to reach the finals. They have been performing to the best of their abilities and their future is very bright. Wishing them all the success!" Pawar tweeted.

In another tweet, he congratulated the Australian cricket team for lifting the trophy and said they performed well when it mattered the most. Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the summit clash held in Melbourne.