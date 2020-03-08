Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final: Pawar hails Indian women team for grit

By Pti
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final: Pawar hails Indian women team for grit

Mumbai, March 8: The Indian women's cricket team lost the T20 world cup final to Australia, but played exceptionally well to reach the stage, NCP chief and ex-International Cricket Council (ICC) president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Final: Highlights: Defending champs Australia outclass India to lift record fifth T20 title

Pawar, who has also been the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief between 2005 and 2008, said Indian side played best of their abilities and wished them success in future.

"Our @BCCIWomen cricket team lost the #INDvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal but #TeamIndia played exceptionally well to reach the finals. They have been performing to the best of their abilities and their future is very bright. Wishing them all the success!" Pawar tweeted.

In another tweet, he congratulated the Australian cricket team for lifting the trophy and said they performed well when it mattered the most. Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the summit clash held in Melbourne.

More WOMENS T20 WORLD CUP 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: OSA 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 18:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue