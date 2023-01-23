ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup: India's semi-final qualification scenario

Despite a strong show in the phase, which included victories over South Africa, the UAE and Scotland, India suffered a morale-sapping loss against top-side Australia.

However, the win on Sunday against Sri Lanka brought India back into contention for the semifinal spots. The Shafali Verma-led side is currently top in Group 1 of the Super Six stage.

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Broadcast: TV Channel, Live Streaming in India, Match Timings in IST

The reason behind that being is India carried four points from the group stages (through wins against South Africa and UAE, who finished among top three of the group stages).

India already have played all their Super six-round matches and have finished ahead of Australia in Group 1 by the virtue of a superior net run rate. They will now wait for South Africa and Bangladesh to play their last matches with both of them tied on four points each.

In a situation, where all three teams end up winning their matches, Net Run-rate will come into play to be the tie-breaker which means India (+2.88) and Australia (+2.210) have sealed their semi-final berth.

South Africa (+0.508) and Bangladesh (+0.251) will have to punch above their weight to qualify for the semis. The hosts facing Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Potchefstroom (from 5:15 PM IST) while Bangladesh will square off against the UAE at the same venue a day after (Wednesday, 5:15 PM IST).

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19

North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24, Tuesday

5:15 PM IST

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19

North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 25, Wednesday

5:15 PM IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup qualification scenario as per playing conditions

Playing conditions for the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup 2022 are stated below if two or more teams are tied on points:

a) The team with the greatest number of wins in its Super 6 Group will be placed in the higher position.

b) If there are teams with equal points and equal wins in its Super 6 Group, then in such case the team with the higher net run rate in its Super 6 Group will be placed in the higher position (refer to clause 16.10.9 below for the calculation of net run rate).

c) If two or more teams are still equal, they will be ordered according to the head-to-head match played between them (points then net run rate in those matches).

d) If the above does not resolve the Super 6 Group ordering, or if all matches within a Super 6 Group produce no results, then the teams will be ordered as per their original Super 12s Group seedings.