ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Australia enters final

In the final on Sunday (April 3) at Christchurch, they will take on the winners of the second semifinal between defending champions England and South Africa to be played on Thursday (March 31).

For the records, it is the seventh time that they are reaching the finals of the quadrennial extravaganza.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Injured Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's semifinal clash against West Indies

The fact that Australia got the job done without star all-rounder Ellyse Perry gave more sheen to their acheivement.

It may be recalled that the 31-year-old had suffered back spasms and was forced from the field during Australia's win against South Africa on March 22.

Play got underway one hour and 45 minutes late as thick mist and drizzle started to give way to sunshine with the match reduced to 45 overs.

Having been put in to bat by the West Indies skipper Stefanie Taylor, Meg Lanning's side were then at their destructive best with the bat, Alyssa Healy making 129 as she and Rachael Haynes put on 216 for the first wicket, to set up a mammoth total of 305 for three from 45 overs.

Healy took her time to get going, making just 10 from 25 balls through the first 10 overs, but then picked up pace to bring up her fifty from 63 balls. Her second fifty would come off just 28 balls as the Australian recorded a maiden ICC World Cup hundred. Healy eventually departed for 129 from 107 balls, including 17 fours and one six, perfectly setting up a launch pad for the Aussie win.

A mini fightback ensued as Chinelle Henry took two wickets in an over, with Haynes going first for 85 from 100 balls before Ashleigh Gardner's promotion from seventh to third ended after 12 runs as the West Indies dragged Australia back to 235 for three.

Lanning and Beth Mooney were there to steady the ship however, the two batters with the highest averages in the tournament, taking Australia past 300, the largest-ever score in a World Cup knockout game.

In reply, the West Indies never looked like getting close in their chase, Taylor was her side's top-scorer with 48 as the West Indies could only manage a total of 148.

Though the Windies made a steady star, they soon lost way and slipped to 91 for three. Taylor was joined by Shemaine Campbelle as the required run-rate climbed above 10 an over.

The West Indies skipper eventually departed for 48 from 74, with four fours, and with it, their ICC Women's World Cup campaign came to a grinding halt.

Fron its inception in 1973, Australia has dominated the ICC Women's World Cup, having clinched six titles in 11 editions.

Brief scores: Australia 305 for three in 45 overs (Alyssa Healy 129, Rachael Haynes 85; Chinelle Henry 2-51, Shamilia Connell 1-46) beat West Indies 148 all out in 37 overs (Stafanie Taylor 48, Deandra Dottin 34, Hayley Matthews 34; Jess Jonassen 2-14, Megan Schutt 1-8) by 157 runs.