ICC Women's World Cup Final: India Vs England: Cricketers send their best wishes to Mithali Raj & Co

Virat Kohli
This is how India Men's cricket team's captain Virat Kohli greeted the Indian Women's cricket team ahead of final.
MS Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who lifted the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 WC, sent his best wishes for Mithali Raj and her teammates.
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote our girls always make us proud.
Sunil Gavaskar
Legendary India batsman and former captain Sunil Gavaskar wished all the very best to Mithali Raj.
Team India
Good luck galore from Sri Lanka for Women In Blue.
Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO
This is what BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wished the India Women's Team.
VVS Laxman
This is how former India cricketer VVS Laxman greeted Mithali Raj and Company.
Special sand art
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made a sand art to send his best wishes to Mithali Raj and Co.