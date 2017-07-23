Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Women's World Cup Final: India Vs England: Cricketers send their best wishes to Mithali Raj & Co

By

London, July 23: As Indian women's cricket team prepare for the summit clash with England in the ICC Women's World Cup final at the iconic the Lord's on Sunday (July 23), entire nation is rooting for the Women in Blue.

World Cup Special Site; Final: Preview

Indian men's cricket team and several former cricketers are sending their best wishes to Mithali Raj and company who are aiming to cap a fairytale run with a maiden title triumph and put some past demons to rest.

India skipper Virat Kohli has sent a personal message for the entire cricket team as well as captain Mithali Raj.

Even the entire cricket team, currently present in Sri Lanka, has also sent best wishes to the women's team for the final.

Several former India cricketers took to Twitter and sent their best regards to the Indian women's cricket team.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Virat Kohli

This is how India Men's cricket team's captain Virat Kohli greeted the Indian Women's cricket team ahead of final.

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who lifted the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 WC, sent his best wishes for Mithali Raj and her teammates.

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote our girls always make us proud.

Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India batsman and former captain Sunil Gavaskar wished all the very best to Mithali Raj.

Team India

Good luck galore from Sri Lanka for Women In Blue.

Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO

This is what BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wished the India Women's Team.

VVS Laxman

This is how former India cricketer VVS Laxman greeted Mithali Raj and Company.

Special sand art

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made a sand art to send his best wishes to Mithali Raj and Co.

The side will look to ensure that its gritty campaign reaches the logical conclusion after putting in the hard yards consistently in the tournament.The side will look to ensure that its gritty campaign reaches the logical conclusion after putting in the hard yards consistently in the tournament.

Team India entered the final in style after crushing defending champions Australia in the semi-final. The Women In Blue rode on a mammoth century from Harmanpreet Kaur en route the finals.

OneIndia News

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus bounces back in style
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2017

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue