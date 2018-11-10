ICC Women's World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur lauds coach Powar for changing mindset

"From the time he arrived, our mindset has changed and that's a plus point," Harmanpreet said. "He has a lot of experience and that is helping us. We are really happy to have him in the team," said Harmanpreet, who was declared man of the match for her 103 off just 51 balls.

Harmanpreet was also effusive in praise of her partner - 18-year-old Jemimah Rodriguez, who made a 45-ball 59 to support her senior partner in their stand of 134 for the fourth wicket.

"Jemimah played really well. When you are hitting well, you need someone who can rotate the strike. Credit goes to her, she is very mature.

"She likes to express herself and never takes any pressure. We need young players who are excited to play international cricket. We are excited, but it is just the beginning. There is still a long way to go. There are a lot of areas we need to improve in, as a team, we need to improve a lot," she said.

Harmanpreet was struggling with stomach cramps and the team physio had to attend to her on multiple occasions but if anything that discomfort only made her path clear - go for the big hits, evidenced by 7 fours and 8 sixes.

"Yesterday I was having little bit back problem," Harmanpreet said after the match. "In the morning, I was not feeling well, when I came to the ground I was feeling a little low and getting some cramps."

"When initially I was running twos, I got a little cramp, after that the physio gave me medicine, and a little bit it settled down," she said. "Then I thought instead of running too much, if I could I get more big shots ... because you run too much, you get more cramps. Then I told Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues), 'if you give the strike to me, I can go for more big shots'."

New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite said her team was outplayed and lamented not being able to execute their own plans. New Zealand could only manage 160/9 while chasing India's imposing 194.

"We had seen their key players in the competitions around the world, so we know their team pretty well. To be honest, we got outplayed today," Satterthwaite said.