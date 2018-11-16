Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ICC Women's World T20: India vs Australia: Preview, timing, where to watch, squads

By
India will face Australia on Saturday
India will face Australia on Saturday

Guyana, November 16: India will face their biggest challenge so far in the ICC Women's World T20 when they lock horns with a gifted Australian team in an inconsequential game here Saturday (November 17).

Considered title contenders, both India and Australia have stormed into the semifinals of the showpiece with a game to spare. Here's the MyKhel preview of India vs Australia match.

1. Team Talk: India

1. Team Talk: India

India will be aware that beating Australia will be a massive confidence booster ahead of semis. While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most. While Harmanpreet's scintillating innings, which contained as many as eight sixes, will be remembered for years, Mithali got into the act in the much-awaited match against arch-rivals Pakistan and calmly saw the team through.

2. Team Talk: Australia

2. Team Talk: Australia

The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs. Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners as well. But the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates.

3. Telecast

3. Telecast

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 8.30 pm IST onwards. It will also be streamed live on HotStar. MyKhel will offer a comprehensive end of the match report and related stories and information about milestones.

4. Squads

4. Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue