ICC Women's World T20: India vs Australia: Preview, timing, where to watch, squads

1. Team Talk: India

India will be aware that beating Australia will be a massive confidence booster ahead of semis. While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most. While Harmanpreet's scintillating innings, which contained as many as eight sixes, will be remembered for years, Mithali got into the act in the much-awaited match against arch-rivals Pakistan and calmly saw the team through.

2. Team Talk: Australia

The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs. Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners as well. But the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates.

3. Telecast

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 8.30 pm IST onwards. It will also be streamed live on HotStar. MyKhel will offer a comprehensive end of the match report and related stories and information about milestones.

4. Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.