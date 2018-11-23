Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: India vs England: Jones, Sciver, Knight crush India in semis

By
Englands Amy Jones en route her unbeaten fifty that helped her team to outwit India in the ICC Womens World T20
England's Amy Jones en route her unbeaten fifty that helped her team to outwit India in the ICC Women's World T20

Antigua, November 23: England beat India by eight wickets in the ICC Women's World T20 and will face Australia, who had beaten hosts West Indies, in the title clash here on Friday (November 23).

It was a straightforward win for England. After restricting India to a modest 112, England chased it with panache and the margin of the victory tells a story about their utter domination. Here's the MyKhel report of India vs England semis.

1. England's excellent bowling

India looked good for a bigger total at 88/2 in the 14th over with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues at crease. But the run out of Jemimah changed the whole scenario. England's spin quartet - Sophie Eccelstone, Danielle Hazell, Kirstie Gordon and skipper Heather Knight - run through the Indian middle and lower-order. The last six overs yielded just 24 runs.

2. Omission of Mithali Raj

Mithali is the most experienced campaigner in this line-up but was benched for this important clash. Skipper Harmanpreet and coach Ramesh Powar would need to offer some explanation for that. She was not explosive with the bat alright but her calmness might just have helped India reach a larger total on this spin-friendly pitch. She was also omitted from the XI in the last league match against Australia.

3. England's clean chase

Even though the target was just 113 and a run-rate under six, England's biggest worry was India's spin quintet - Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav and D Hemalatha have been quite efficient in this tournament. But England negated them well. Deepti and Radha gave a glimmer of hope for India when they combined to dismiss England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt. At 24/2 in 4.5 overs, India might hoped to put more pressure on England and take some more wickets. But that was not to be. Amy Jones (53, 47b, 3x4, 1x6) and Natalie Sciver (52, 38b, 5x4) steered England's chase while diffusing Indian spinners. They ensured that England race past the target with 17 balls to spare. Domination in all its essence!

4. What lies ahead

England: They will face old rivals Australia in the final on Sunday. It will be a match between two evenly-matched sides but England, the current 50-over format champion - will fancy their chances that much more after this emphatic effort against India.

India: A deep analysis will follow on where all they went wrong. India did not use Mithali well in this tournament - either by not selecting her or by shuffling her batting order. She might just walk away into T20 sunset very soon. But the management wanted to experiment with a young team and they played champion cricket in the league phase remaining unbeaten. But for now, it's time for a bit of soul searching.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
