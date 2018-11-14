ICC Women's World T20: India vs Ireland: Preview, where to watch, timing, squads

1. Team talk: India

India are on a roll having convincingly won their first two matches, including against arch-rivals Pakistan two days ago. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur declared open the tournament with a blazing hundred against New Zealand at the Providence, the same venue where India will face Ireland.

2. Team talk: Ireland

Ireland, on the other hand, have lost to both Australia and Pakistan. Ireland are known for its fighting abilities and taking them lightly will not be the way to go for India, with qualification to the last-four knocking on their doors.

3. Key players for India

If Harmanpreet Kaur was the star of the opening win, the team's most experienced campaigner, Mithali Raj, showed the way in the seven-wicket win over Pakistan. While Jemimah Rodrigues started her T20 career with a fine half-century, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will look to score some runs against Ireland. In bowling, off-break bowler Dayalan Hemalatha and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav shone with 10 wickets among them so far.

4. Telecast, timings

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network from 8.30 pm IST. The match will also be live streamed in HotStar.

5. Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Ireland: Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.