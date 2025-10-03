Cricket ICC Women's WC 2025: Smith, Ecclestone and Dean weave a web as England rout South Africa by 10 wickets By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 19:17 [IST]

Guwahati, Oct 3: England's spin battery ran riot as they skittled South Africa for just 69 and chased down the tiny target without loss to claim a comprehensive 10-wicket victory at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 3).

It was a day dominated by slow bowling. Linsey Smith set the tone with a devastating opening spell, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean finished the job as England's trio of spinners shared seven wickets between them. Only Sinalo Jafta offered any real resistance for the Proteas, top-scoring with 22 as South Africa collapsed to their second-lowest total in World Cup competition.

Smith struck early, dismissing captain Laura Wolvaardt with a caught-and-bowled for five before removing both openers - including Tazmin Brits - to leave South Africa reeling. Former captain Sune Luus was bowled by Lauren Bell for two, and Marizanne Kapp also perished cheaply, leaving the visitors in deep trouble at 19 for 4.

Anneke Bosch and Jafta tried to steady the ship, but England's bowlers kept chipping away. Nat Sciver-Brunt grabbed two key wickets, and Ecclestone produced tight, disciplined overs - including two maiden wickets - to further strangle the scoring. Dean, introduced later, claimed the final two wickets to wrap up South Africa's innings in the 21st over.

Faced with a target of 70, England's openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones were unusually cautious - but they didn't need to hurry. With South Africa's bowling lacking venom and a missed chance when Masabata Klaas dropped Jones, the chase was controlled. Jones anchored the reply, finishing 40 not out off 50, while Beaumont ended 21 not out off 35 as England reached 73/0 in 14.1 overs.

The bowling figures underlined England's dominance: Linsey Smith 3/7, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5, and tidy contributions from Ecclestone and Dean, while Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba among South Africa's bowlers were unable to make inroads during the chase.

The result underlines England's strength in conditions that favoured slow bowling and offers a sharp contrast to South Africa's batting frailties on the day. For the Proteas, the hunt will be for solutions against quality spin; for England, the spin trio provides a potent template as they press on in the tournament.

Scoreboard: South Africa 69 all out (20.4 overs) - S. Jafta 22; L. Smith 3/7, N. Sciver-Brunt 2/5. England 73/0 (14.1 overs) - A. Jones 40*, T. Beaumont 21*.

Result: England won by 10 wickets.