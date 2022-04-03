ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Award Winners with prize money
# Champions: Australia - $1.32 million (approximately Rs 10 crore)
# Runners-up: England - $600,000 (approximately Rs 4.5 crore)
# Losing Semi Finalists: West Indies and South Africa - $300,000 each (approximately Rs 2.27 crore)
# Player of the Tournament: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches
# Player of the Match (FINAL): Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 from 138 balls
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Records
509 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Most Runs scored in a single world cup
356 - Australia - Highest total in a women's world cup final
170 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Highest individual score in a World Cup final
160 - Alyssa Healy & Rachael Haynes (Australia) - Highest partnership in a final
43 - Jhulan Goswami (India) became highest wicket-taker in tournament history
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Stats
Highest team total: Australia - 356/5 in 50 overs vs England
Lowest team total: Pakistan - 105 All Out in 41.3 overs vs England
Largest Margin Win: Australia beat West Indies by 157 runs
Highest Match Aggregate: 641/15 in 93.4 overs - Australia (356/5 in 50 overs) vs England (285 All Out in 43.4 overs)
Most Wins: Australia - 9 wins in 9 matches
Most Defeats: Bangladesh and Pakistan - 6 in 7 matches
Batting Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022
Highest run scorer: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches
Total centuries: 13
Total fifties: 55
Highest individual score: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 off 136 balls vs England
Highest Partnership: 216 off 196 balls - Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes (Australia) vs West Indies.
Most sixes: 4 - Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Chloe Tryon (South Africa).
Most fours: 69 - Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Highest average (minimum 5 innings): Beth Mooney (Australia) - 110.00 in 9 innings
Highest strike-rate (minimum 5 innings): Ashleigh Garnder (Australia) - 137.14 in 5 innings
Most centuries: 2 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) and Nat Sciver (England)
Most fifties: 5 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
Bowling Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022
Highest wicket-taker: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 21 wickets in 9 matches
Best Bowling Innings: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 6 for 36 in 8 over vs South Africa
Best bowling average (minimum 5 matches): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 15.61 in 9 matches
Most maiden overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 12 maiden overs in 9 matches
Best economy (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) - 3.79 in 7 matches
Best strike-rate (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 24.0 in 9 matches
Most five-wicket hauls: 1 - Sophie Ecclestone (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand).
Most overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 85.3 overs in 9 innings
Fielding Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022
Wicketkeeper
Most dismissals: Richa Gosh (India) - 13 dismissals in 7 matches
Most stumpings: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 4 stumpings in 9 matches
Most catches: Richa Gosh (India) - 11 catches in 7 matches
Most dismissals in a match: Richa Gosh (India) - 5 dismissals (4 catches & 1 stumping) vs Pakistan
Fielder
Most catches: Beth Mooney (Australia) - 7 in 9 matches
Most catches in a match: 3 - Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh), Kate Cross (England).