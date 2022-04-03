Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

By
Australia lift seventh World Cup title (Images: Cricket World Cup Twitter)
Australia lift seventh World Cup title (Images: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

Christchurch, April 3: Australia women's cricket team on Sunday (April 3) lifted the World Cup for the seventh time after a 71-run victory over England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final at the Hagely Oval in Christchurch.

After Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a mammoth 356 for five, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen and Alana King starred with the ball to restrict England to 285 All Out as Nat Sciver's unbeaten knock of 148 went in vain.

Put into bat, Healy scored 170 off 138 balls, studded with as many as 26 boundaries. Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries for Australia. For England, Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets conceding 46 runs.

In the run chase, apart from Sciver, who remained unbeaten on 148 from 121 balls, the other England batters including skipper Heather Knight failed to contribute. For Australia, King and Jonassen took three wickets each, while Schutt took two wickets.

ICC Women's World Cup Winners List: Full List of Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Winners & Runners Up Year WiseICC Women's World Cup Winners List: Full List of Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Winners & Runners Up Year Wise

Here's the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 full list of award winners, prize money and stats:

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Award Winners with prize money

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Award Winners with prize money

# Champions: Australia - $1.32 million (approximately Rs 10 crore)

# Runners-up: England - $600,000 (approximately Rs 4.5 crore)

# Losing Semi Finalists: West Indies and South Africa - $300,000 each (approximately Rs 2.27 crore)

# Player of the Tournament: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches

# Player of the Match (FINAL): Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 from 138 balls

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Records

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Records

509 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Most Runs scored in a single world cup

356 - Australia - Highest total in a women's world cup final

170 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Highest individual score in a World Cup final

160 - Alyssa Healy & Rachael Haynes (Australia) - Highest partnership in a final

43 - Jhulan Goswami (India) became highest wicket-taker in tournament history

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Stats

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Stats

Highest team total: Australia - 356/5 in 50 overs vs England

Lowest team total: Pakistan - 105 All Out in 41.3 overs vs England

Largest Margin Win: Australia beat West Indies by 157 runs

Highest Match Aggregate: 641/15 in 93.4 overs - Australia (356/5 in 50 overs) vs England (285 All Out in 43.4 overs)

Most Wins: Australia - 9 wins in 9 matches

Most Defeats: Bangladesh and Pakistan - 6 in 7 matches

Batting Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Batting Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Highest run scorer: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches

Total centuries: 13

Total fifties: 55

Highest individual score: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 off 136 balls vs England

Highest Partnership: 216 off 196 balls - Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes (Australia) vs West Indies.

Most sixes: 4 - Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Chloe Tryon (South Africa).

Most fours: 69 - Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Highest average (minimum 5 innings): Beth Mooney (Australia) - 110.00 in 9 innings

Highest strike-rate (minimum 5 innings): Ashleigh Garnder (Australia) - 137.14 in 5 innings

Most centuries: 2 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) and Nat Sciver (England)

Most fifties: 5 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Bowling Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Bowling Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Highest wicket-taker: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 21 wickets in 9 matches

Best Bowling Innings: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 6 for 36 in 8 over vs South Africa

Best bowling average (minimum 5 matches): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 15.61 in 9 matches

Most maiden overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 12 maiden overs in 9 matches

Best economy (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) - 3.79 in 7 matches

Best strike-rate (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 24.0 in 9 matches

Most five-wicket hauls: 1 - Sophie Ecclestone (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand).

Most overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 85.3 overs in 9 innings

Fielding Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Fielding Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Wicketkeeper

Most dismissals: Richa Gosh (India) - 13 dismissals in 7 matches

Most stumpings: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 4 stumpings in 9 matches

Most catches: Richa Gosh (India) - 11 catches in 7 matches

Most dismissals in a match: Richa Gosh (India) - 5 dismissals (4 catches & 1 stumping) vs Pakistan

Fielder

Most catches: Beth Mooney (Australia) - 7 in 9 matches

Most catches in a match: 3 - Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh), Kate Cross (England).

Comments

MORE ICC WOMEN WORLD CUP NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | Dream XI tips
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 11 April 3 2022, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Punjab
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 14:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments