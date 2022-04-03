ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

After Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a mammoth 356 for five, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen and Alana King starred with the ball to restrict England to 285 All Out as Nat Sciver's unbeaten knock of 148 went in vain.

Put into bat, Healy scored 170 off 138 balls, studded with as many as 26 boundaries. Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries for Australia. For England, Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets conceding 46 runs.

In the run chase, apart from Sciver, who remained unbeaten on 148 from 121 balls, the other England batters including skipper Heather Knight failed to contribute. For Australia, King and Jonassen took three wickets each, while Schutt took two wickets.

Here's the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 full list of award winners, prize money and stats:

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Award Winners with prize money # Champions: Australia - $1.32 million (approximately Rs 10 crore) # Runners-up: England - $600,000 (approximately Rs 4.5 crore) # Losing Semi Finalists: West Indies and South Africa - $300,000 each (approximately Rs 2.27 crore) # Player of the Tournament: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches # Player of the Match (FINAL): Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 from 138 balls ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Records 509 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Most Runs scored in a single world cup 356 - Australia - Highest total in a women's world cup final 170 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Highest individual score in a World Cup final 160 - Alyssa Healy & Rachael Haynes (Australia) - Highest partnership in a final 43 - Jhulan Goswami (India) became highest wicket-taker in tournament history ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Stats Highest team total: Australia - 356/5 in 50 overs vs England Lowest team total: Pakistan - 105 All Out in 41.3 overs vs England Largest Margin Win: Australia beat West Indies by 157 runs Highest Match Aggregate: 641/15 in 93.4 overs - Australia (356/5 in 50 overs) vs England (285 All Out in 43.4 overs) Most Wins: Australia - 9 wins in 9 matches Most Defeats: Bangladesh and Pakistan - 6 in 7 matches Batting Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Highest run scorer: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 509 runs in 9 matches Total centuries: 13 Total fifties: 55 Highest individual score: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 170 off 136 balls vs England Highest Partnership: 216 off 196 balls - Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes (Australia) vs West Indies. Most sixes: 4 - Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Chloe Tryon (South Africa). Most fours: 69 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) Highest average (minimum 5 innings): Beth Mooney (Australia) - 110.00 in 9 innings Highest strike-rate (minimum 5 innings): Ashleigh Garnder (Australia) - 137.14 in 5 innings Most centuries: 2 - Alyssa Healy (Australia) and Nat Sciver (England) Most fifties: 5 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) Bowling Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Highest wicket-taker: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 21 wickets in 9 matches Best Bowling Innings: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 6 for 36 in 8 over vs South Africa Best bowling average (minimum 5 matches): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 15.61 in 9 matches Most maiden overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 12 maiden overs in 9 matches Best economy (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) - 3.79 in 7 matches Best strike-rate (minimum 5 matches and 50 overs): Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 24.0 in 9 matches Most five-wicket hauls: 1 - Sophie Ecclestone (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand). Most overs: Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 85.3 overs in 9 innings Fielding Stats of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Wicketkeeper Most dismissals: Richa Gosh (India) - 13 dismissals in 7 matches Most stumpings: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 4 stumpings in 9 matches Most catches: Richa Gosh (India) - 11 catches in 7 matches Most dismissals in a match: Richa Gosh (India) - 5 dismissals (4 catches & 1 stumping) vs Pakistan Fielder Most catches: Beth Mooney (Australia) - 7 in 9 matches Most catches in a match: 3 - Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh), Kate Cross (England).