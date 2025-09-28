Not Andy Pycroft! This Former Player is Match Referee in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Cricket India and Sri Lanka Arrive in Guwahati for Women's ODI World Cup Opener on September 30 India and Sri Lanka have arrived in Guwahati for the Women's ODI World Cup opener. The teams are preparing for their first match at ACA Barsapara Stadium. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 23:12 [IST]

The Women's ODI World Cup is set to begin with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. Both teams arrived on Sunday (September 28) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, where the opening match will take place on Tuesday (September 30).

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached in the evening after completing their warm-up matches in Bengaluru.

India faced a significant 153-run defeat against England, a five-time champion, but bounced back with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in their final warm-up game. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team, under Chamari Athapaththu's leadership, arrived in the afternoon. They are scheduled for a training session on Monday afternoon, followed by India's practice in the evening.

Focus on Key Players and Teams

Athapaththu is playing her third Women's World Cup and is crucial for Sri Lanka's success. She narrowly missed qualification in the last edition. Known for her unbeaten 178 against Australia in 2017, she became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a century in international cricket. Since becoming captain in 2018, she has led Sri Lanka in four ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

The tournament features the top eight women's cricket teams: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. A total of 28 league matches will be played in a round-robin format across five venues from September 30 to November 2. Four matches will be held at the ACA Stadium, including three non-India games.

Sri Lanka's Preparation Challenges

This World Cup is a significant challenge for Sri Lanka as 11 out of their 15 players are making their debut. Their preparation was less than ideal; their first warm-up match against Pakistan was washed out on September 25. They lost their second game to Bangladesh by just one run in an exciting finish on Saturday.

Colombo will host five league matches, including the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash. This tournament offers a platform for teams to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level of women's cricket.

The event promises thrilling encounters as teams vie for supremacy. With top players like Athapaththu and Kaur leading their sides, fans can expect competitive and exciting matches throughout the tournament.

With inputs from PTI