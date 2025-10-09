Cricket ICC Women's World Cup: Mooney’s Masterclass Steers Australia to Commanding Win Over Pakistan By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 0:24 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup: Beth Mooney showcased her class under pressure, striking a superb century to rescue Australia from a precarious position and guide them to a comprehensive 107-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

After being reduced to 76 for seven in the 22nd over, Mooney anchored the innings with remarkable composure, crafting a sensational 109 off 114 balls. Her partnership with Alana King, worth 106 runs for the ninth wicket, completely turned the tide. King's quickfire 51 off 49 balls - featuring three towering sixes - made her the first woman to score a fifty while batting at number 10 or lower in ODI history. Together, the duo lifted Australia from despair to a respectable 221 for nine in their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan's spinners initially dominated proceedings. Nashra Sandhu (3/37) and Rameen Shamim (2/29) dismantled Australia's middle order, leaving them in deep trouble. But Mooney's calmness and smart strike rotation, combined with King's clean hitting, ensured Australia finished on a high despite the early collapse.

Chasing 222, Pakistan's top order crumbled under the relentless pace attack of Kim Garth and Megan Schutt. Garth led the way with figures of 3 for 14, while Annabel Sutherland supported well with 2 for 15. Schutt also struck early, removing key batters as Pakistan slipped to 31 for five within the first nine overs.

Sidra Amin tried to resist with a gritty 35, but the Australian spinners soon joined the party. Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Alana King chipped in with a wicket each as Pakistan eventually folded for 114 in 36.3 overs.

What started as a nightmare for the Aussies turned into a commanding win, thanks to Mooney's resilience and King's heroics. With this result, Australia registered their second win of the tournament, reinforcing their reputation as the team to beat in yet another World Cup campaign.