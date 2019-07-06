Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Anti-India banner flies above during India-Sri Lanka match

By Pti
anti india banner

Leeds, July 6: In yet another incident that has political overtone, unnamed aircrafts flew over the Headingley stadium with anti-India banners during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, here on Saturday.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Minutes after the match began, an aircraft carrying the banner 'Justice for Kashmir' flew above the ground. After a half an hour, a similar looking aircraft flew over the stadium with a different banner - 'India Stop Genicide, Free Kashmir'.

This is second such incident inside 10 days as Afghanistan and Pakistan fans had clashed at the same venue on June 29 after 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport.

A few fans were evicted for engaging in brawl inside the stadium premises. The ICC has zero tolerance for political or racist slogans and expressed their disappointment at another security breach.

"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup," the ICC said in a statement.

Yorkshire, in the north of England, is known for having a sizable Pakistan population with Bradford being their ghetto.

"Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again," the ICC statement added.

ICC's outgoing Chief Executive Dave Richardson accepted during a recent interaction that even if they have foolproof security, it can never really be enough. Saturday's incident is an indication that local authorities did not do enough as the airspace is their domain. The incident however leaves ICC on the edge since a more dangerous security breach is feared.

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
