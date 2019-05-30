Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa Result, Highlights, Score, Player of the Match & More

London, May 30: England started their campaign on a dominating note as they registered a thumping 104-run victory over South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Oval here on Thursday (May 30).

Ben Stokes impressed in all three departments of the game and was awarded the player of the match for his all-round show. He scored runs, picked up wickets and was simply incredible in the field.

South Africa registered their second biggest defeat in the quadrennial event with this humiliating loss. Chasing a target of 312, the Proteas were bundled out for 207 in 39.5 overs. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for his team with his knock of 68 but he didn't get any support from the other end.

Rassie van der Dussen scored his first half-century outside South Africa but he was dismissed at a crucial time. South Africa suffered a major blow early in their run chase when veteran opener Hashim Amla was retired hurt by a spicy bouncer from Archer. The opener was sent for scans before being declared fit but by that time he returned to the field half a dozen batsmen were already in the pavilion. Amla too didn't last long and was dismissed for 13.

Earlier, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Joe Root made fifties as England made 311 for eight. The home side settled for a total that was much below from the expected one from their power-packed line-up after they were asked to bat.

Stokes (89, 2/12) was simply amazing both with bat and ball. The New Zealand-born cricketer affected a run out and took one of the greatest catches of all time to stamp his authority in the field as well.

Jofra Archer shined for the hosts in his debut World Cup game as he returned with figures of 3/27 from his 7 overs.

Here's how the match between England and South Africa panned out: