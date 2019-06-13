ICC World Cup 2019: England Vs West Indies: Preview: Hosts look to continue dominance against spirited Windies

Captain's Talk: Jason Holder

Windies captain believes it is their ability to outfox batsman outside of the powerplays which has sparked an upturn in form since the last ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - a four-year period in which they did not win an ODI series.

"We've been getting wickets. I think previously we haven't been getting wickets in the middle," he said.

"We have always got wickets with the new ball. But previously we haven't been able to get wickets in the middle overs.

"And it's been the talking point over the last couple of months in one-day cricket and now in this tournament we have been able to get wickets in the middle overs which has definitely broken the back of most teams.

"I think if we continue in that vain, we will be a force to be reckoned with but we have to take it game by game.

"This game against England, as I said before, is a very, very important game and we have just got to dot all of our Is and cross the Ts."

Captain's talk: Eoin Morgan

"Jos is fully fit. Mark Wood will have a fitness test in the morning, nothing too serious from Cardiff. His ankle is swollen. He has not bowled for two days so we will see how he is, if he is sore then we may not take the risk.

"Mo's wife gave birth to a baby girl, all healthy and well, so it is great to see him back. We might go with four seamers or two spinners, whichever is more effective.

"With seamers, it is always about the balance to take on the West Indies."

While England wait on news of Wood's availability, all eyes will be on his fellow fast bowler Archer.

"Jofra has been very consistent over a long period of time, since he came to Sussex," he said.

"It is great he is in an England shirt. It does feel different the first time you play against a side you could have played for. I am sure he will handle it.

He added: "I did not find it difficult . It was a different challenge, rather than a difficult one."

"They are a strong outfit, we expect the same tomorrow," he said.

"They are explosive with the bat and a different challenge with the ball. The seamers are tall and they hit the wicket hard, for most of the time they play with one spinner."

Key Players : Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle had lit up the tournament with a power-packed 50 against Pakistan but could last only till the fifth over against Australia.

The Universe Boss relishes batting against England averaging 51.42 against the hosts, contrary to his career average of 38.14 and will look to stamp his authority early on in the innings.

Key Players: Eoin Morgan (England)

The England captain is yet to produce an innings that would match his stature in the tournament so far. Morgan, who averages 76.25 at the Hampshire Bowl and was the highest run-scorer for England in the ODI series against West Indies earlier this year, might be the biggest threat to his opponents on Friday.