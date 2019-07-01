Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly to Nasser Hussain, experts criticise MS Dhoni for his 'slow' innings against England

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly to Nasser Hussain, experts criticise MS Dhoni for his slow innings against England

Birmingham, July 1: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni came under fire by former cricketers for his slow innings during India's maiden defeat in the ongoing World Cup to England. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman continued to get the backing of skipper Virat Kohli.

Chasing a target of 338 by England, India could muster 306/5 in their 50 overs with Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav remaining unbeaten on 42 (31 balls) and 12 (13 balls) respectively. However, the duo hardly looked to attack even in the death overs to show that they had the intent to fight and keep their team in the hunt.

To review or not: Kohli's moment of indecision

After the departure of young Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (45), India needed 71 runs from the last five overs. All eyes were on Dhoni, who has the reputation of being the best finishers of the game, and Kedar Jadhav but they couldn't pull it off for the side.

Rohit Sharma backs Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav

Dhoni scored four boundaries in his innings before hitting India's only six in the penultimate over. But with the asking rate shooting to 15, the Indian duo opted for singles and doubles instead of playing big shots as Kohli's side slipped to a 31-run defeat.

Sourav Ganguly on Dhoni's knock

Sourav Ganguly on Dhoni's knock

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was doing commentary during the match, questioned the batting approach. "I don't have an explanation for that... I can't explain these singles. It's also the length and the bounce that has deceived the Indian batsmen. You can't be chasing 338 and still have five wickets in the end," Ganguly said.

"It's about mindset and the way you look at the game. The message had to be clear: no matter where it comes and no matter where the ball lands you have to find the boundary," he added.

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was severe in his criticism and felt the fans would have been disappointed seeing India's approach which seemed passive towards the end of the innings.

"I am completely baffled. What's going on! This is not what India needed. They need runs. What are they doing? Some Indian fans are leaving now. Surely they must want to see Dhoni go for his shots, even if he slogs it off in the air," Hussain said while commentating during India's chase.

"It's a World Cup game, top two sides, give it a go! Indian fans would want their side to do a little bit more. They want their side to go down with a fight. Risk it to win it," he added.

Sanjay Manjarekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar echoed Hussain's sentiment.

"If there was any team that had the ability to stop India's winning run. It was England. Dhoni's approach in the last few overs however was baffling," he tweeted.

Kohli backs Dhoni

Kohli backs Dhoni

Despite the criticism, Kohli was steadfast in his defence of Dhoni and said the wicket got slower towards the end of the game which made big shots quite difficult.

"I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end," said Kohli after the game.

Mahesh Bhupathi backs Dhoni

The World Cup-winning former captain, however, got some support from Indian Tennis veteran Mahesh Bhupathi.

"Reading what the arm chair experts say on Twitter about the game having never played professional sport under pressure is as entertaining as watching a tough run chase," Bhupathi tweeted.

Fans back Dhoni

MS Dhoni's supporter Ramesh Bala felt the veteran cricketer should bat at No. 4.

More ICC WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 39 - July 1 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue