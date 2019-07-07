Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Former great or British Royal likely to give away World Cup trophy

By Pti
world cup

Manchester, July 7: In a departure from convention, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may invite a former legend to give away the World Cup trophy instead of global body's head doing the honours.

ICC World Cup Special Page

As per the present convention, current chairman Shashank Manohar should present the trophy to the winners at the Lord's on July 14. However, it won't be a surprise if Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar or last edition's winning captain Michael Clarke is seen presenting the trophy. There is a possibility that a member of the British Royal family could also present the award.

"We have seen how acrimonious it got when there was a departure from convention and ICC chairman N Srinivasan gave away the winners' trophy in 2015 instead of president Mustafa Kamal of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," a BCCI source privy to developments in the ICC, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There were some discussions whether it could be some legend giving away the trophy because it takes some time for the confirmation to come from Buckingham Palace. But we have heard that the ICC has sent an invite to Buckingham Palace," the source said.

Kamal was reportedly denied the honours after he blamed poor umpiring for Bangladesh's comprehensive loss to India in the quarterfinals. He had resigned as ICC President after the incident. There are strong suggestions for Tendulkar's name because of his stature in world cricket.

Another aspect which can't be discounted is ICC's association with the UNICEF and Tendulkar is their goodwill ambassador. There's another school of thought in the ICC that 2015 winning captain could be invited (Clarke in this case) to do the honours.

The ICC, as part of its social initiative, will also invite community cricket captains to present individual medals to the players.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue