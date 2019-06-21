ICC World Cup 2019: Game changers: Five India players who can pummel Afghanistan

1. Rohit Sharma

With two hundreds and a fifty in three innings, Rohit is certainly having a good run in the tournament. Afghanistan need to get him out early, however tough that is in his current form, to stop a carnage because Rohit loves his ‘Daddy' hundreds.

2. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper has made two fifties in three games after floundering in their tournament against South Africa. But a struggling Afghanistan could be the feeder he has been looking to notch up one of those hundreds and go that much closer to Sachin Tendulkar's mark.

3. Hardik Pandya

Pandya had showed his brute hitting ability in the tournament with a couple of cameos and against Pakistan he picked up two back-to-back wickets to remind all of his skills with the ball too. India will be hoping for Pandya to continue in the same vein against Afghanistan, who may just be incapable of stopping him in his present form.

4. Kuldeep Yadav

After spending the first two matches in the shadows of his spin partner, Yuzvendra Chahal, the chinaman bowler came into his own against Pakistan with two wickets. The way he breached the defence of Babar Azam will remain etched in the memory for a long time. The struggling Afghan batsmen may just find him too hot to handle.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Even for the best in business, facing Bumrah at his prime is a tough task. And the Afghanistan batsmen are going through wringer now and they will be eager to play out Bumrah without much damage. But that just may be too tough a task for them.