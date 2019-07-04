Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya thinks like a batsman when he comes to bowl, says Virat Kohli

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya thinks like a batsman when he comes to bowl, says Virat Kohli
New Delhi, July 4: India captain Virat Kohli has praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya for performing exceptionally well under pressure in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Team India took a massive gamble in the match against Bangladesh in Birmingham as they played with five regular bowlers, with Pandya performing the duties of the fifth bowler.

When asked about his bold move to go with such a bowling attack against Bangladesh, Kohli said, "We experienced that Hardik, when put under pressure has, come back really well in this tournament..."

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

"He finds a way to contain the runs and get you wickets. He's really looking forward to do stuff for the team, that's really helping his cricket."

Pandya, failed with the bat against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for a golden duck, but came back strongly with the ball as he returned with three wickets.

Pandya bagged the big wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das and helped India win the match by 28 runs.

Heaping praise on Pandya, the Indian captain further said that the Baroda cricketer thinks like a batsman and that helps him assess the conditions well.

"When he comes to bowl, he thinks like a batsman," Kohli said. "He actually wants the ball under pressure because he thinks like a batter, so he can check their body language and know what to bowl and when. He's bowling really well for us."

Pandya has had a good tournament so far with the bat as well as with the ball. He has scored 187 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 138.52 and picked up 8 wickets in the tournament so far.

Earlier, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun had explained how much Pandya evolved to fit the fifth bowler's role.

"It was a big challenge for him to bowl those 10 overs, and he realised that to be able to bowl those 10 overs I need to develop a certain armoury in my bowling'," Arun said in Manchester last month.

"And that's what he's worked on. He's worked on his slow balls, his slow bouncers, and he's also worked on perfecting his bouncers."

"All these put together have given him the confidence to go through those 10 overs."

Team India will now face neighbours Sri Lanka in their final league match of the tournament.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue