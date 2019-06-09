Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Hit on thumb, Dhawan skips fielding

By Pti
dhawan

London, June 9: India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia here on Sunday.

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention. Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take to field during the Australian innings. It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 22:35 [IST]
