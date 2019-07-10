ICC World Cup 2019: How James Neesham, Martin Guptill's fielding marvels played big role in New Zealand win

Neesham's blinder to get rid of Karthik

With their top three back in the pavilion under 10, India took a bold move by promoting Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik ahead of MS Dhoni. Both Pant and Karthik looked to steady the ship as they momentarily brought a halt to the fall of wickets.

Karthik took his time to settle down as he played 20 dot balls before getting off the mark. The right-handed batsman got off the mark with a boundary on the 21st delivery he faced. But his stay into the middle was also short-lived as he was dismissed for 6.

However, Karthik's dismissal was earned by fielder James Neesham at point as he made a full stretch dive towards his left to pick a blinder with one hand.

Karthik looked to cut Matt Henry towards point region by was stunned by the an athletic effort from the fielder and made his descend towards the pavilion and leaving his team in dire straits.

"Oh direct hit! Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill! Is this the final!?"



Just one word to describe Ian Smith's commentary in those nervy final moments of #INDvNZ – Passionate. #CWC19 | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/qJ1lzty0zP — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Guptill's moment of redemption

Later in the innings, New Zealand fielder Martin Guptill effected an amazing run out to send MS Dhoni back for 50 and dashed the hopes of billions of Indian fans.

Dhoni looked taking a quick double to retain the strike and milk some more runs off Lockie Ferguson whom he had already hit for a six in that over but Guptill - who had a mediocre world cup from his batting standards - chipped in to participate in his team's emphatic win as his direct hit found Dhoni marginally short of the crease.

Dhoni's dismissal was the final nail in the coffin as India's innings was folded for 211 in 49.3 overs.

📸 Some Jadeja magic on the field this morning! What can he do with the bat?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/f04LRw1Tri — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

Jadeja had a brilliant outing in the middle

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also had a brilliant outing in this match as he took a brilliant catch in the deep and effected a brilliant run out. The Saurashtra cricketer showed his class with the bat and ball too. Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 10-0-34-1 and later scored 77 off 59 deliveries and almost took India home.