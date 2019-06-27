ICC World Cup 2019: India go in as No. 1 ranked ODI side against West Indies

India are currently on 123 points, one point ahead of England after the hosts lost to Australia on Tuesday (June 25) to surrender the top position to India. However, if India lose to the West Indies, they will slip one point behind England to 121 points. (CWC19 Special Site)

India Vs West Indies: As it happened

India and England are due to play on 30 June in Birmingham in what could not only be a crucial league match but will also determine who stays ahead on the rankings table.

If India win that match after beating the West Indies, they will move to 124 points with England dropping to 121. On the other hand, if England win, they will move back to top position with 123 points and India a point behind them.

Here's what the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings table looks like as we near an exciting finish to the #CWC19 group stage ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oAnZeKT5sl — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019

If India lose to the West Indies but beat England, they will remain ahead with 122 points to England's 121. However, England will gain a lead of three points if they beat India after India lose to the West Indies. England will reach 123 points in such a scenario with India on 120 points.

England are to play India and New Zealand in their upcoming encounters in the league stage of the World Cup. While the Men In Blue will play England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their upcoming games.