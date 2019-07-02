Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India play 4 games in 10 days; Tight schedule adds to injury concerns

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still recovering from the hamstring strain as India have a tight schedule ahead.

Bengaluru, July 2: When the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had started, the Indian fans were impatient since their favourite team had taken the field a week after the tournament kicked off.

The reason was because the Indian Premier League had ended on May 12, India needed to have a minimum gap (15 days) between the two tournaments although eventually, the gap was of 24 days.

And now, India are being made to hurry to complete their schedule since they sat one week watching others play.

Team India is set to complete a four-games-in-10-days phase as the tournament approaches the business end. They played the West Indies on June 27, England on June 30 and will play Bangladesh on Tuesday (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6). It will indeed be a test of character for Virat Kohli's men, especially in a massive tournament like the World Cup.

Too many injury problems

The Indian squad has already been hit by some injury problems and two of their original members have found themselves out of the fray. While Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a broken thumb, Vijay Shankar also found himself out under mysterious circumstances.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered against Pakistan while KL Rahul had an external injury while going for a catch in the England match. The pressure of playing too many games in a small span adds more to the injury concerns and threatens to destabilise the team balance.

Nevertheless, India have done well so far barring the off day against England. They will start as favourites against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ranked much lesser than them at No.7 and 8, respectively.

However, it all comes to teams' form on a given day in limited-over cricket and India will need to have a solid game plan against Bangladesh and especially their man in form, Shakib Al Hasan.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
