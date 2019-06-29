ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against England at Birmingham

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit looked in good touch till he was given out by the TV umpire against the West Indies. The dismissal sparked a mini controversy too but he will be eager to get back to run-making ways against England. A good beginning is essential for India against the host nation and Rohit will be looking to lead from the front after two modest outings in a row.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul made a solid 48 against the Windies but the right hander will be eager to conjure a substantial score with a good strike-rate to quell the growing murmur against his slow batting at the top, a contradiction to the explosive ways of Shikhar Dhawan.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli made his 4th successive half-century against the Caribbeans but the talk of the town is about his failure to bring up a hundred so far. Such is the standards of Kohli. There would not be a better occasion than an important game against England to correct that anomaly.

4. Vijay Shankar/Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik

Vijay Shankar may still get a chance despite not so impressive figures with the bat so far. Kohli and head coach Ravi Shatri may not want to tinker with the combination often in a World Cup and unsettle the team. But if they indeed think of adding bit more batting might at No 4 then they will mull the names of Pant and Karthik.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni made 56 off 61 balls after a sedate mid-innings period against the West Indies. The two sixes in the last over helped Dhoni tide over that lethargic period when he was forced to produced 28 dot balls. Dhoni will look to speed up things against England and along with it a neater effort behind the stumps.

6. Kedar Jadhav / Ravindra Jadeja

Apart from a 50 against Afghanistan, Jadhav has not done anything remarkable in this tournament. And his bowling to has been used sparingly. But the potential he carries as a batsman might still give him an edge unless the think tank wants to give Jadeja, a better bowler and fielder, a go.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya underlined his worth, again, with a fine show against the West Indies, making crucial runs in the company of Dhonin and taking a wicket. Against England, a far more accomplished side, Pandya will have to double his effort becaue the Englishmen are expected to target Pandya, the third seamer.

8. Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer has claimed 8 wickets from two matches, including a hat-trick. Along with the number of wickets, the attitude and fitness of Shami too have been highly impressive. It looks like Bhunehwar Kumar, who is a better batsman though, may have to wait for his turn.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leggie has another good outing against West Indies and will be eager to continue in the same vain against England. Chahal will have to come up with a good effort in the middle overs to prevent England from charging towards a big total.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman bowler dished out another restrictive spell against the West Indies and against a bionic England line-up having the likes of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, Kuldeep will have to be careful.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was as parsimonious as ever against the West Indies. And he took two wickets as well to stymie the Caribbeans' progress. Bumrah will have to be on top his game against England who may come out all guns blazing.