ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against Pakistan at Manchester

1. Rohit Sharma

With a hundred and fifty in as many games, Rohit Sharma seemed to have fell into the right gear. It came as a big relief for Indian camp and Rohit would like to come up with another substantial innings against Pakistan, and it is important in the absence of injured Dhawan. After the washout against New Zealand, Rohit would also like to start afresh.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul will open in the absence of Dhawan. Though he missed out a chance to test his skills against the heavy duty New Zealand attack consisting Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult, Rahul will be subjected to intense interrogation by Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli had become the first Indian batsman to score a World Cup hundred against Pakistan in 2015 and the world's premier batsman would like to come up another special on Sunday. Pakistan would certainly be worried about a Kohli gema at Old Trafford. He gave enough hints of his touch a fluent 50 against Australia.

4. Vijay Shankar / Dinesh Karthik

With Rahul getting a promotion as opener, India need to find a new No 4. It could be either Vijay Shankar, who can bowl a few overs of medium pace, or Dinesh Karthik, a vastly experienced batsman who can explode himself or defuse an explosion by the opposition. The final call may be dependent on the weather at Manchester.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni rose to fame with a whirlwind hundred against Pakistan in Vizag in 2005 and in what could be his final chapter of a glorious career, the Jharkhand man would like to rekindle some of those memories. And he still can do that. As a wicketkeeper too, Dhoni's presence will be important for India.

6. Kedar Jadhav

He has not been able to join the party with bat or ball either so far. Apart from turning his arm for a few overs, Jadhav has been a silent spectator so far, except a good throw to run out Aaron Finch in the game against Australia. He will be keen to come up with a meaningful effort soon.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya showed what he can do with the bat with a brutal cameo against the Aussies that ultimately made the difference in that match. Though with the ball, he has been middling so far and he would like to change that with a couple of wickets against Pakistan.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The medium pacer, who was picked ahead of Mohammed Shami, has been splendid in India's first two matches. He has kept his end tight and picked up a couple of wickets as well. His support role has immensely helped Bumrah. And against a solid Imam-ul-Haq, Bhuvi's spell will be important.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal kept harrowing batsmen in the middle overs after getting introduced near the 20th over in the first two matches. His efforts have been instrumental in India containing the opposition in the middle overs and Chahal will be looking to shackle Pakistan middle order too. His spell against Mohammad Hafeez could be a key factor.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman bowler has supported Chahal in both the matches. And he should be able to keep his place unless the team management wants to play Shami, the third genuine seamer, if Manchester too turns out be bleak and it is to an improbability too.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian pace spearhead has lived up to his billing so far coming up with good spells against both South Africa and Australia, against whom he was a tad expensive. But he took three wickets against the defending champions and Bumrah will be eager to continue his good work against Pakistan especially against the solid Imam and prevent them from laying foundation for late charge as they did against England.