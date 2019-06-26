ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against West Indies at Southampton

1. Rohit Sharma

After having three high-scoring games, Rohit Sharma climbed down from the cliff against Afghanistan when he fell to the spin of Mujeeb Zadran. The opener would like to return to his run-making ways at the earliest and the Windies game is a perfect opportunity.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul looked solid against Afghanistan before getting dismissed in the 30s. He would like to convert the start into something more substantial to ensure that he remains in contention for the opening slot once Shikhar Dhawan returns.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli notched up his third straight fifty against Afghanistan and was the most comfortable Indian batsmen againt their battery of spinners. However, the Indian captain still has not made a hundred and he would be looking forward to join the likes of Kane Williamson and Joe Root, the No 3s with multiple hundreds. He is also 37 runs shy of becoming the fastest batsman to 20000 international runs.

4. Vijay Shankar

Vijay did not get a chance to bowl against Afghanistan because India stuck to five regular bowlers in a tight match that eventually won by the latter by 11 runs. But he made fine 29 and gave a solid company of Kohli. And he would like to make an inpact-contribution against WI.

5, MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper batsmen drew a lot of flak for his slow batting against Afghanistan, though without justice as most Indian batsmen struggled. In that sense, Dhoni would like to play a force innings and silence his detractors once more.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Finally, Jadhav got a chance to bat for long period in this tournament. And he made it count with a fighting fifty against Afghanistan. It might have given him a lot of confidence and would be looking to produce another good effort.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya could not produce one of his trademark cameos against Afghanistan but took two crucial wickets to choke the Afghans. And he will be eager to return to his brutal best against the Caribbeans on Thursday at a venue where India registered a facile win over Pakistan.

8. Yuzvvendra Chahal

Chahal had a good game against Afghanistan, plucking crucial wickets. Against a West Indies sans Andre Russel, the leg-spinner will be eager to better his effort. The Windies have a reasonable middle-order consisting Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite, the centurion against New Zealand. Chahal will be asked to keep them in control.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The wrist spinner was not among wickets against Afghanistan but did not allow them any freedom either. Kuldeep would be eager to add a few more wickets to that coloumn while continuing the parsimonious ways.

10. Mohammed Shami

The pacer came in for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an immediate impact against Afghanistan. He took ha-trick in his four-wicket burst and bowled a tight final over while defending 16 runs. Shami will be eager to continue his good beginning.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah returned with the man of the match award against Afghanistan for his three-wicket haul that turned the match in favour of India. He would like to continue in the same vein against the Windies.