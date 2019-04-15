ICC World Cup 2019: India's squad selection explained: Why Karthik, Jadeja, Vijay picked

1. Why Pant was not selected

It was widely expected that the Delhi lad will make the cut but the selectors opted for the experience of Karhik. Chief selector Prasad indicated that apart fromg being a veteran wicketkeeper, Karthik can finish off games if needed in tense situations. Indirectly, Prasad was hinting at the need for Pant to induce elements of patience and maturity in his batting. Of course, Pant is still very young at 21 and has a lot of time in front of him to learn and improve.

2. Why Karthik?

Karthik brings in his vast experience to the table and he can be an able substitute if first choice wicketkeeper Dhoni gets injured or wants to take a game off. Of course, Karthik is a very capable batsmen down the order, technically sound and can produce those meaty hits towards the end. The World Cup is not a stage of experimentation, hence the selectors opted for Karthik, a safer bet.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

It may not be possible for Jadeja to get a look in to the eleven at the first instance because of the presence of wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. He will have to wait for his turn but neverthless Jadeja can even add value to the team even as a substitute fielder. As a left-arm spinner, Jadeja is nagging and can fetch a couple of wickets too.

4. Vijay Shankar

Chief selector Prasad said they are looking at Vijay as a potential No 4 batsman. That means India's top order will remain as Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli. KL Rahul will obviously will have to do the reserve opener's role, at least in the intial phase of the tournament. Vijay brings in three dimensions to the game as a hard-hitting batsman, a very handy fielder in the outer ring and a bowler who can be used when the conditions are right and in England you may find it more often than not.