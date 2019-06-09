ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia: Did Adam Zampa use something from his pocket to rub on the ball?

Zampa was spotted applying or rubbing something suspicious on the ball which caught everyone's attention and started a debate on the social media.

The incident happened just before the 12th over of the Indian innings and the wrist-spinner was introduced into the attack by Australia skipper Aaron Finch in an attempt to break the opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. While backing for his run-up, Zampa was spotted removing something from his pocket and rubbing it on to the ball.

Whats in the pocket Zampa??? Are Australia upto old tricks again? pic.twitter.com/MPrKlK2bs9 — Peter Shipton (@Shippy1975) June 9, 2019

However, clear footages are yet to come, the video of the same is already going viral on all social media platforms and many questioned the Aussie spinner's intentions.

Here's how people reacted on social media:

Whatt another Ball Tempering ? Seriously ?

This time Adam Zampa pic.twitter.com/R51NbUfXqR — Tahir Shabbir (@tahirshabbir92) June 9, 2019

Earlier last year, Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner were suspended from international cricket for one year following their involvement in ball-tampering scandal during Cape Town Test against South Africa. David Cameron was suspended for nine months for his role. Cricket Australia faced severe backlash following the infamous incident that stunned the cricketing fraternity.

Meanwhile, India posted a massive 352/5 against Australia after skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan (117) scored yet another century and proved why he's such an important batsman in ICC event.

Along with Rohit Sharma (57), Dhawan forged a partnership of 127 for the first wicket and laid the foundation for a big total. Virat Kohli (82), Hardik Pandya (48) and MS Dhoni (27) played brilliantly in the middle-order to ensure their team post a massive total against a quality Australia bowling line-up.