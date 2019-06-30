Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss dangerous Jason Roy

By
Birmingham, June 30: Ravindra Jadeja may not be able to seal his spot in India's playing eleven in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but the all-rounder never leaves an opportunity to contribute for the team.

The Baroda cricketer hasn't got a chance to showcase his skills with bat as well as ball but he has made his presence in the field with his athleticism. There's hardly a match in which Jadeja hasn't impressed with his fielding skills and took those amazing catches as the substitute.

England vs India: Key stats and records Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni could create

In the match against hosts England, super-sub Jadeja was brought in the field after KL Rahul injured his back while fielding near the boundary ropes.

Jadeja - who is the best fielder in the Indian side - helped his team draw the first blood and give his team the first breakthrough as he took a sensational catch diving forward at long on to send dangerous Jason Roy back.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled half volley to Roy, which the batsman hit in the air uncontrolled to long on. Diving in front, Jadeja grabbed it inches from the ground and left the batsman stunned who's aggressive knock came to an end on 66.

here

Earlier, Roy and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow gave England a sensational start in a must-win game for their team. The duo went on a rampage and stitched a partnership of 160 for the first wicket, but those runs came in just 22 overs.

The duo took almost every bowler to cleaners and hit boundaries and sixes at will.

Later, Bairstow silenced his critics as he slammed a sublime ton, which is eighth of his ODI career and first in the World Cup.

Bairstow attracted criticism in the week leading up to the crucial Edgbaston clash for saying people were waiting for England to fail, the hosts having suffered successive damaging defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.

Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
ENG 180/1 (25.0) vs IND
Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
