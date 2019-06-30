ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss dangerous Jason Roy

The Baroda cricketer hasn't got a chance to showcase his skills with bat as well as ball but he has made his presence in the field with his athleticism. There's hardly a match in which Jadeja hasn't impressed with his fielding skills and took those amazing catches as the substitute.

In the match against hosts England, super-sub Jadeja was brought in the field after KL Rahul injured his back while fielding near the boundary ropes.

11 out of 11 would have dropped this!!

But this 12 th man <3

excellent fielding display by Sir jadeja pic.twitter.com/QxHqVQILeK — Saketh #CWC2019 🏏🇮🇳 (@Saketh_KrishCT) June 30, 2019

Jadeja - who is the best fielder in the Indian side - helped his team draw the first blood and give his team the first breakthrough as he took a sensational catch diving forward at long on to send dangerous Jason Roy back.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled half volley to Roy, which the batsman hit in the air uncontrolled to long on. Diving in front, Jadeja grabbed it inches from the ground and left the batsman stunned who's aggressive knock came to an end on 66.

Earlier, Roy and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow gave England a sensational start in a must-win game for their team. The duo went on a rampage and stitched a partnership of 160 for the first wicket, but those runs came in just 22 overs.

That was a blinder from Jadeja. Purely his wicket. Time to tighten things. Come on India. #IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 30, 2019

There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019

That was as good a catch as any seen in the World Cup. Jadeja is a very, very special 12th man, India’s secret weapon! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019

What a brilliant effort by Ravindra jadeja to dismiss Jason roy. Superp catch at boudry line. Diving infront. Giving happiness to us. Thanks Jadeja.😍😍😍👏👏👏👌👌👌

#INDvENG #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/IZV2MANOkj — ABDUL ALEEM (@abdulaleem8) June 30, 2019

The duo took almost every bowler to cleaners and hit boundaries and sixes at will.

Later, Bairstow silenced his critics as he slammed a sublime ton, which is eighth of his ODI career and first in the World Cup.

Bairstow attracted criticism in the week leading up to the crucial Edgbaston clash for saying people were waiting for England to fail, the hosts having suffered successive damaging defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.