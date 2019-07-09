ICC World Cup 2019, India Vs New Zealand: Funny memes galore as Virat Kohli wastes DRS on first delivery

The Indian captain first lost the crucial toss in an all-important semi-final game to his New Zealan counterpart Kane Williamson. Williamson immediately elected to bat first. Teams batting first have done exceedingly well in the ongoing showpiece event.

Later, Kohli had another bad outing as he wasted his team's only Decision Review System (DRS) on the very first ball of the match.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings with the new ball against New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. The right-arm pacer bowled right into the pads of the batsman and everyone appealed in unison but umpire Richard Illingworth turned down their appeal.

After a lot of discussion with the bowler and Mahendra Singh Dhoni - who is known for his knack to take DRS didn't seem too convinced to go upstairs. But Kohli decided to go with the bowler's and took the DRS on the very first delivery. The ball tracking proved the umpire's decision right as the ball was pitching in the umpire's call region and wasn't hitting the stumps. India, thus, lost their review on the first ball of the match.

Here's how netizens reacted to captain Kohli showing desperation and losing the review too early:

First Ball ...DRS given 😵

Oops Review Lost !

But great bowling 🔥 Bhuvi #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KjpedchgVG — ᴅɪᴠʏᴀ ᴀʀᴊᴜɴ❣️🇮🇳❣️ (@DivzArjun) July 9, 2019

Tough India lost their only DRS off the very first ball of the match, but the appeal has rattled the Kiwis.#CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvNZ #NZvIND #SemiFinal1 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

When Virat takes DRS but Dhoni didn't suggest to take that



Indians: #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wxNHTIZyMq — Subham (@subhsays) July 9, 2019

Dhoni was not interested in DRS, Review Lost, Dhoni not happy, Virat believed in Bhuvi, who is the Captain? Why Virat should rely on Dhoni Review systems #NZvIND — Pankaj Singh पंकज सिंह 🇮🇳 🌍 (@PankajSingh_UN) July 9, 2019

Earlier, with 16 of the last 20 World Cup matches having been won by the team batting first, Black Caps skipper Williamson decided to put India into field at Old Trafford.

India, who finished top of the group stage, made just one change to their team as spinner Chahal replaced Kuldeep Yadav, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeping his place at the expense of fellow seamer Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand also bought in just one new face as Lockie Ferguson, who came into the game as the Black Caps' leading wicket-taker with 17 dismissals, replaced Tim Southee.