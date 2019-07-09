Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019, India Vs New Zealand: Funny memes galore as Virat Kohli wastes DRS on first delivery

By
Manchester, July 9: India captain Virat Kohli had two back-to-back disappointments in the semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Tuesday (July 9).

The Indian captain first lost the crucial toss in an all-important semi-final game to his New Zealan counterpart Kane Williamson. Williamson immediately elected to bat first. Teams batting first have done exceedingly well in the ongoing showpiece event.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Stats

Later, Kohli had another bad outing as he wasted his team's only Decision Review System (DRS) on the very first ball of the match.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings with the new ball against New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. The right-arm pacer bowled right into the pads of the batsman and everyone appealed in unison but umpire Richard Illingworth turned down their appeal.

Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper to play 350 ODIs

After a lot of discussion with the bowler and Mahendra Singh Dhoni - who is known for his knack to take DRS didn't seem too convinced to go upstairs. But Kohli decided to go with the bowler's and took the DRS on the very first delivery. The ball tracking proved the umpire's decision right as the ball was pitching in the umpire's call region and wasn't hitting the stumps. India, thus, lost their review on the first ball of the match.

Here's how netizens reacted to captain Kohli showing desperation and losing the review too early:

Earlier, with 16 of the last 20 World Cup matches having been won by the team batting first, Black Caps skipper Williamson decided to put India into field at Old Trafford.

India, who finished top of the group stage, made just one change to their team as spinner Chahal replaced Kuldeep Yadav, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeping his place at the expense of fellow seamer Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand also bought in just one new face as Lockie Ferguson, who came into the game as the Black Caps' leading wicket-taker with 17 dismissals, replaced Tim Southee.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
