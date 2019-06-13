ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Rain washes out match at Trent Bridge, both teams get 1 point each

Nottingham, June 13: Rain continues to play a spoilsport in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the league match between India and New Zealand here in Nottingham was abandoned without toss being held on Thursday (June 13).
The umpires kept waiting for the inclement weather to improve at Trent Bridge but it kept getting worse to eventually force the umpires and the match officials to call of the game. The two teams - who were unbeaten in the tournament - will now share one point each.
Umpires said the ground staff tried their best but weather is in no one's control.
"It's been unfortunate but that's the way it is. The groundstaff did their best but the weather 48 hours prior to today made it really difficult for them. I am not sure what the forecast is but hopefully, the weather is better for Sunday (India-Pakistan game)," said umpires.
"It's disappointing not to get any match time at all. It's not bad from the team's point of view as playing on such fields is not good for the players," said India captain Virat Kohli after the match was called off.
Blackcaps' captain Kane Williamson also said that they aren't too surprised with the result as they had hardly seen any sun in the last four days.
"We have been here for 4 days and haven't seen any sun, so doesn't come as a too much of a surprise for us," Williamson said.
India and New Zealand were ready to put their 100 per cent records on the line on Thursday (June 13) - but their clash ended in soggy fashion at Trent Bridge. India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next encounter. While New Zealand will face South Africa now.
Here's the little bit of action away from the field that happened during the match:
Kane Williamson: We have been here for 4 days and haven't seen any sun, so doesn't come as a too much of a surprise for us. You just try and get what you need off it (about the frustrating wait during the rain) Not ideal and at the same time little bit of time off is also very important in these tournaments. We do have a little break now which I guess is an interesting period sort of midway through the tournament, a good chance for us to freshen up and look forward to the next challenge. They (Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls) are progressing really nicely. South Africa are a very good side and everytime we play them there's bit of extra competitiveness there
India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next encounter. While New Zealand will face South Africa now.
Virat Kohli: Disappointing not to get any game time at all. From the players' point of view and where the teams are placed, it was better suited not to take the field when it is not safe to play. Don't want an injury at this stage. We've been playing some good cricket, we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It's only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday. (On the Indo-Pak rivalry) As soon as you enter the field, it's all calm. All the excitement and frenzy around the game could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time. For us, it's about executing our skills and we're all professionals. It's been competitive for a while now, it's been a marquee event and it's an honor to be a part of such an event. (On Dhawan) He's gonna be in a plaster for a couple of weeks and then, we'll assess where he stands. Hopefully he heals quickly and should be available for the latter half of our league stages, and the semifinals as well.
Rain has been a real spoilsport in this tournament so far.
Match between India and New Zealand has been abandoned without toss at Trent Bridge. Both the teams get 1 point each.
Next Inspection at 3 PM (Local Time) i.e. 19 minutes from now.
4:25 PM is the local time cut off time for a 20-over contest, next update at 3 PM: Simon Doull.
Proteas won't mind matches getting abandoned due to rain, believes Gibbs.
Update from Trent Bridge and the picture looks grim. 4:25 PM is the local time cut off time for a 20-over contest, next update at 3 PM: Simon Doull.
All right, the umpires are going to inspect the field at 7 PM. Fingers crossed!
Twitter is flooded with memes as rain continues to play a spoilsport in the World Cup.
The rain continues to be extremely heavy. No activity on the ground and it seems the match will be washed out. Official confirmation awaited.
Meanwhile, Indian fans have a special message for Yuvraj Singh.
CSK's take on rain!
Here a succinct summary
Approximate cut off time for a 20-over-a-side game is 8.45 pm IST. Surely, we need some respite from rain very soon.
Drizzle is back and so do covers.
Harsha Bhogle resorts to Greek mythology to analyse situation
It is raining again at TB. Quite heavily too. Really gloomy out there
Listen to what Sourav Ganguly has to say about the days John Wright was the coach of India. Ganguly was the captain then.
Next inspection at 6 PM. As umpires Reifel and Erasmus were not convinced about the condition of the outfield. Big wet patches on the outfield, though the pitch looked fine.
Inspection of wet outfield underway.
Drizzle has returned at TB and covers too
Next inspection at 5 PM IST
With the outfield remaining wet, the inspection has been postponed, again!
Covers are coming off. Super soppers are working hard and covers are coming off for the Nth time
Next inspection could be at 4 pm
Rains returns to TB. No inspection event at 3.30
Rain has stopped and the covers are being moved.
Next inspection at 3.30 pm. That of course, no further rain
Not very good info that
Covers are back. Inspection might be postponed.
Okay, apparently drizzle again in TB
Official pitch/ground inspection is at 3 pm. But Kiwis are out on the ground for a recee.
Umpire Paul Reiffel has this to say: The pitch is fine. But because of so much rain, we need to give it some time. It’s a damp day. No wind, no sun so we’ll have to wait for the outfield to dry. Inspection at 10.30 AM (3 PM IST).
Latest from TB: 3 pm inspection.
No rain at the moment in Trent Bridge. Covers are coming off slowly. Let'hope, pray for clear day
As rain is the forecast for the day, why don't you dip into R Kaushik write-up on KL Rahul?
Listen to what Hardik and Kuldeep have tp say -- courtesy BCCI
Here is the latest weather word.
Dark. Cloudy. 10 degree temperature. Raining. Not an ideal day for cricket in Trent Bridge.
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs New Zealand game and can we see a full match today or will it be a truncated game or will it be a washout? We will have to wait and stay tuned for updates.
