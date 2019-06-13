ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Rain washes out match at Trent Bridge, both teams get 1 point each

Nottingham, June 13: Rain continues to play a spoilsport in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the league match between India and New Zealand here in Nottingham was abandoned without toss being held on Thursday (June 13).

The umpires kept waiting for the inclement weather to improve at Trent Bridge but it kept getting worse to eventually force the umpires and the match officials to call of the game. The two teams - who were unbeaten in the tournament - will now share one point each.

Umpires said the ground staff tried their best but weather is in no one's control.

"It's been unfortunate but that's the way it is. The groundstaff did their best but the weather 48 hours prior to today made it really difficult for them. I am not sure what the forecast is but hopefully, the weather is better for Sunday (India-Pakistan game)," said umpires.

"It's disappointing not to get any match time at all. It's not bad from the team's point of view as playing on such fields is not good for the players," said India captain Virat Kohli after the match was called off.

Blackcaps' captain Kane Williamson also said that they aren't too surprised with the result as they had hardly seen any sun in the last four days.

"We have been here for 4 days and haven't seen any sun, so doesn't come as a too much of a surprise for us," Williamson said.

India and New Zealand were ready to put their 100 per cent records on the line on Thursday (June 13) - but their clash ended in soggy fashion at Trent Bridge. India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next encounter. While New Zealand will face South Africa now.

