ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: Live Score: India, Kiwis look to complete race for final

Manchester, July 10: The ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand will resume on Wednesday's (July 10) reserve day following heavy rain at Old Trafford and India and the Kiwis will look to complete the race for a berth in the final to be held at Lord's on June 14.

When the skies opened up late on Tuesday (July 9) to stop the play, New Zealand were 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The Kiwis crawled for most part of their innings against a steady Indian attack and a sluggish pitch that never really favoured strokeplay. Can India keep the New Zealand batting under the cosh on the reserve day and then chase down the target and enter the final? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds As of now the weather is clear and we should have a match a little more than an an half hour. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 semis between India and New Zealand. This is the reserve day after rain on Tuesday. NZ are 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. How much they can add in the remaining 3.1 overs?