Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: Live Score: India, Kiwis look to complete race for final

Live Blog
By

India face New Zealand in the ICC WC 2019 semis
India face New Zealand in the ICC WC 2019 semis

Manchester, July 10: The ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand will resume on Wednesday's (July 10) reserve day following heavy rain at Old Trafford and India and the Kiwis will look to complete the race for a berth in the final to be held at Lord's on June 14.

When the skies opened up late on Tuesday (July 9) to stop the play, New Zealand were 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The Kiwis crawled for most part of their innings against a steady Indian attack and a sluggish pitch that never really favoured strokeplay. Can India keep the New Zealand batting under the cosh on the reserve day and then chase down the target and enter the final? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds
02:23 pm

As of now the weather is clear and we should have a match a little more than an an half hour.

01:58 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 semis between India and New Zealand. This is the reserve day after rain on Tuesday. NZ are 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. How much they can add in the remaining 3.1 overs?

More INDIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue