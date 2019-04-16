ICC World Cup 2019: India WC team balanced, but Pant should have made it: Ghavri

India's World Cup squad: Karthik gets nod ahead of Pant; Jadeja drafted in

Playing the Devil's Advocate, the 68-year-old Ghavri said that Pant might have lost out his spot as the second wicket-keeper in the squad to Dinesh Karthik due to the latter's superior 'keeping abilities'. "According to me it's a very good and well-balanced team, but I think Rishabh Pant should have found a place.

"The selectors, and a lot of people, think in his wicket-keeping abilities he is no match to Dinesh Karthik. Wicket-keeping is (also) important," Ghavri told PTI on Tuesday. "But he could have been a great advantage because Rishabh Pant, according to me, is a much better batsman.

"He is a match-winner and he can win you a match on his own. But whatever the selectors and the captain have thought, I (still) think they have picked the best team," said the former left-arm pacer who opened the attack for India with the legendary Kapil Dev and was a member of the 1979 World Cup squad.

The second wicketkeeper's spot, with M S Dhoni holding his spot as the team's No. 1 stumper, was a bone of contention in the selection of the squad for the marquee event starting in England and Wales on May 30.

The 33-year-old Karthik's experience of 91 ODIs gave him the edge over the 21-year-old Pant, according to the five -member selection panel headed by M S K Prasad. Ghavri felt Ambati Rayadu could have come in place of Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, but also pointed out that the latter's all-round ability has worked in his favour.

"Instead of Vijay Shankar they should have picked Ambati Rayadu, because he is a more experienced player and he has come a long and hard way. The advantage with Shankar is that he is a batsman who can bowl too. This team, like the one in 1983, has 4-5 all -rounders who can chip in with bat and ball and in fielding. I am not criticising Shankar's selection. He is a utility cricketer," added Ghavri.

Former chairman of selectors Chandu Borde said now there are three-four stumpers in the squad. "Now in the team there are three or four wicket- keepers and batsmen -- one is (MS) Dhoni, second is Karthik, (KL) Rahul can keep and (Kedar) Jadhav can also keep and it is a luxury as far as wicket-keeper-batsmen are concerned," Borde quipped.

Borde advised the disappointed Pant not to give up, saying he has a bright future. "He should not (give up) and has a bright future. I am sure he will be in the team soon, sooner than what we (people) expect," added Borde, who resides in Pune.