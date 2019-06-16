ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli smashes Tendulkar's record as fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs: Twitter reacts

New Delhi, June 16: India's batting mainstay and modern day legend, Virat Kohli, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the quickest man to 11,000 ODI runs during Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan.
The India captain came into Sunday's meeting at Old Trafford just 57 shy of the landmark, which he reached courtesy of a glanced four off Hasan Ali to help his side to 290-3 having been put in.
Kohli's milestone came up in only his 222nd ODI innings, a remarkable 54 fewer than his compatriot, who took 276 innings.
Ranked the number-one batsman in the 50-over format, Kohli is the ninth man to reach 11,000 runs and the third from his country after Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
List of players to score 11,000+ ODI runs:
Sachin Tendulkar, India, 18,426
Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 14,234
Ricky Ponting, Australia, 13,704
Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka, 13,430
Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka, 12,650
Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, 11,739
Jacques Kallis, South Africa, 11,579
Sourav Ganguly, India, 11,363
Virat Kohli, India, 11,003*
Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Kohli's feat:
#ViratKohli scores his 11,000th ODI run!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
He reaches the landmark in 54 fewer innings than anyone else 👀 pic.twitter.com/mebDOLJESs
MILESTONE ALERT 🚨#TeamIndia Skipper #ViratKohli breaches the 11k run mark in ODIs 💪💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TMzuZjL5FW— BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019
Quickest to ……runs in the ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
5000 : Hashim Amla (101)
6000: Hashim Amla (123)
7000: Hashim Amla (150)
8000: Virat Kohli (175)
9000: Virat Kohli (194)
10000: Virat Kohli (205)
11000: Virat Kohli (222)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
And that's how it's done! @imVkohli what a day to complete 11,000 glorious runs! Way to go! #INDvPAK #CWC2019— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019
Virat’s consistency is just ridiculous. The ultimate yard stick for batting greatness.🙏🙏#ViratKohli— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019
Least innings taken by Kohli to reach the next 1,000 run milestone from previous in ODIs:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019
11 : 9K to 10K
14 : 7K to 8K
17 : 10K to 11K*
18 : 3K to 4K
19 : 8K to 9K#INDvPAK
11,000 ODI Runs for @imVkohli ! Congratulations!!— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 16, 2019
I love the way Sourav @SGanguly99 went through the list of players who had scored 11,000 runs when Kohli got there, mentioned Tendulkar and Ponting and quietly passed over his own name. Class!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 16, 2019
Enter Kohli, crowd’s ecstatic pic.twitter.com/QHJppTZMwV— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 16, 2019
11,000 ODI runs for Virat.. fastest to reach the milestone. what a player! Congrtaulations @imVkohli. #IndvPak #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 #ViratKohli— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 16, 2019
