ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli smashes Tendulkar's record as fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs: Twitter reacts

The India captain came into Sunday's meeting at Old Trafford just 57 shy of the landmark, which he reached courtesy of a glanced four off Hasan Ali to help his side to 290-3 having been put in.

Kohli's milestone came up in only his 222nd ODI innings, a remarkable 54 fewer than his compatriot, who took 276 innings.

Ranked the number-one batsman in the 50-over format, Kohli is the ninth man to reach 11,000 runs and the third from his country after Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

List of players to score 11,000+ ODI runs:

Sachin Tendulkar, India, 18,426

Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 14,234

Ricky Ponting, Australia, 13,704

Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka, 13,430

Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka, 12,650

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, 11,739

Jacques Kallis, South Africa, 11,579

Sourav Ganguly, India, 11,363

Virat Kohli, India, 11,003*

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Kohli's feat:

#ViratKohli scores his 11,000th ODI run!



He reaches the landmark in 54 fewer innings than anyone else 👀 pic.twitter.com/mebDOLJESs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

MILESTONE ALERT 🚨#TeamIndia Skipper #ViratKohli breaches the 11k run mark in ODIs 💪💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TMzuZjL5FW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Quickest to ……runs in the ODIs:

5000 : Hashim Amla (101)

6000: Hashim Amla (123)

7000: Hashim Amla (150)

8000: Virat Kohli (175)

9000: Virat Kohli (194)

10000: Virat Kohli (205)

11000: Virat Kohli (222)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

And that's how it's done! @imVkohli what a day to complete 11,000 glorious runs! Way to go! #INDvPAK #CWC2019 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019

Virat’s consistency is just ridiculous. The ultimate yard stick for batting greatness.🙏🙏#ViratKohli — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

Least innings taken by Kohli to reach the next 1,000 run milestone from previous in ODIs:



11 : 9K to 10K

14 : 7K to 8K

17 : 10K to 11K*

18 : 3K to 4K

19 : 8K to 9K#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 16, 2019

11,000 ODI Runs for @imVkohli ! Congratulations!! — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 16, 2019

I love the way Sourav @SGanguly99 went through the list of players who had scored 11,000 runs when Kohli got there, mentioned Tendulkar and Ponting and quietly passed over his own name. Class! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 16, 2019

