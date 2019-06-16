Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli smashes Tendulkar's record as fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs: Twitter reacts

New Delhi, June 16: India's batting mainstay and modern day legend, Virat Kohli, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the quickest man to 11,000 ODI runs during Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The India captain came into Sunday's meeting at Old Trafford just 57 shy of the landmark, which he reached courtesy of a glanced four off Hasan Ali to help his side to 290-3 having been put in.

Kohli's milestone came up in only his 222nd ODI innings, a remarkable 54 fewer than his compatriot, who took 276 innings.

1
43665

Ranked the number-one batsman in the 50-over format, Kohli is the ninth man to reach 11,000 runs and the third from his country after Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

List of players to score 11,000+ ODI runs:

Sachin Tendulkar, India, 18,426

Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 14,234

Ricky Ponting, Australia, 13,704

Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka, 13,430

Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka, 12,650

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, 11,739

Jacques Kallis, South Africa, 11,579

Sourav Ganguly, India, 11,363

Virat Kohli, India, 11,003*

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Kohli's feat:

(With inputs from agencies)

