Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: PCB denies rift between players and coach

By Pti
sarfraz

Karachi, June 19: The PCB on Wednesday denied speculated rift between some players and coach Mickey Arthur, a day after a Pakistani news channel claimed that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was sent to England to act as a peacemaker between the two 'warring parties'.

ICC World Cup 2019: PCB chief Mani assures Pakistan team of full support

The news channel also claimed that some players have lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the behaviour of Arthur and made it clear they were not going to accept the coach's domination. It further claimed that some players are not even on talking terms with the coach.

The Board, however, has strongly denied the claims, saying Inzamam's departure for England was delayed due to office procedures but it had been decided beforehand that he would travel to the UK and be involved in the selection process.

Interestingly, in Pakistan cricket, the norm has been that the selection committee picks up the touring squad and then a tour selection committee, including the captain, coach and at times the manager, finalises the playing XI before every match.

Therefore, Inzamam's presence in England and his involvement in finalising the playing XI and getting involved in other team matters, has raised eyebrows. In fact, many former players have criticised Inzamam's interference in team affairs and termed it as an attempt to override the captain and coach.

A board official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration at the many stories circulating in the Pakistan media since the team lost to Australia and India.

"It is sad because our team needs all the support it can get right now. That is why the board Chairman called up captain Sarfaraz (Ahmed) and encouraged him. Every time we do badly, such stories and speculations come out. When Pakistan won against England, there was no mention of rifts and problems and it has now started," said the official.

But now Inzamam is no longer travelling with the team as his assignment ended after Pakistan's match against India.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 25 - June 19 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 241/6 (49.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue