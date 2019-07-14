ICC World Cup 2019: Pitch invader tries to interrupt World Cup 2019 final at Lord's

Final interrupted

A pitch invader's attempt to gatecrash the final to advertise an adult website was cut short by on-the-ball stewards at Lord's

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski went viral after interrupting the Champions League final last month with the name of the site emblazoned across a swimsuit.

Mom follows daughter's footsteps

Zdorovetskiy's mother, Elena Vulitsky, tried a similar stunt at the "home of cricket" during the match between England and New Zealand on Sunday but quick-thinking stewards grabbed her.

Entertaining much?

"My mom is crazy!!!!!" tweeted Zdorovetskiy, alongside a picture of Vulitsky's aborted attempt.

Punishment?

According to Wolanski, an attempt to invade the pitch during the Copa America final earlier this month briefly landed her and Zdorovetskiy in a Brazilian jail.