Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Pitch invader tries to interrupt World Cup 2019 final at Lord's

By
pitch

London, July 14: The final of the ICC Cricket World Cup is being played at Lord’s and Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes took three wickets apiece as England were set 242 to beat New Zealand on Sunday.

Big tournament have seen pitch invaders get past security quite a few times. And the final also saw such an incident.

Final interrupted

Final interrupted

A pitch invader's attempt to gatecrash the final to advertise an adult website was cut short by on-the-ball stewards at Lord's

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski went viral after interrupting the Champions League final last month with the name of the site emblazoned across a swimsuit.

Mom follows daughter's footsteps

Mom follows daughter's footsteps

Zdorovetskiy's mother, Elena Vulitsky, tried a similar stunt at the "home of cricket" during the match between England and New Zealand on Sunday but quick-thinking stewards grabbed her.

Entertaining much?

Entertaining much?

"My mom is crazy!!!!!" tweeted Zdorovetskiy, alongside a picture of Vulitsky's aborted attempt.

Punishment?

Punishment?

According to Wolanski, an attempt to invade the pitch during the Copa America final earlier this month briefly landed her and Zdorovetskiy in a Brazilian jail.

Source: Agencies

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
Read in Telugu: స్విమ్ సూట్‌ను పోలిన నల్లని డ్రెస్‌తో మైదానంలోకి!

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue