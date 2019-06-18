Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Please don't use bad words: Amir, Malik urge some restraint in criticism

By Pti
amir

Manchester, June 18: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir pleaded with fans to not use "bad words" for players, while senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik called for families to be kept out of criticism that has been pouring in after their World Cup loss to arch-rivals India here.

ICC World Cup Special Page

Pakistani players have been ridiculed on social media and lambasted by former cricketers after the 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash here on Sunday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy was called "brainless" by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while Malik, who was out for a first-ball duck in the game, found himself in the eye of a storm after videos of a night-out with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza went viral on social media.

"On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do," Malik tweeted.

Some former players like Mohammed Yousuf have stated that Malik, who is set to retire from the ODI format after the World Cup, should not get another game in the event following Sunday's debacle.

Malik, meanwhile, also clarified that the video in circulation was not from the night before the match as is being claimed on various social media platforms. Amir, whose personal performance was a decent 3/47 in 10 overs on Sunday, also requested fans to be restrained in their criticism.

"Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support," he tweeted.

Pakistan's next match is against South Africa on June 23. With just one win from five games, the team is currently lying second from bottom in the points table and looks unlikely to make the semifinals.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
