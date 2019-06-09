Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Rabada refusing to blame injuries on South Africa's World Cup woes

By Opta
rabada - Cropped

London, June 9: Kagiso Rabada sees little point in South Africa complaining about their injury woes as they attempt to get their Cricket World Cup campaign back on track against West Indies.

The Proteas face a potentially make-or-break clash in Hampshire after losing their opening three matches to England, Bangladesh and India.

South Africa's cause has not been helped by the fact Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi missed the India match with a hamstring problem and remains a major doubt for the Windies contest.

In contrast to South Africa's struggles, the Windies came into the tournament fit and firing but Rabada insists the team will never feel sorry for themselves.

"I wouldn't say it's jealousy. I think that we have to deal with what we have. There's no point in complaining about it," he said.

"Unfortunately, you know, we've had quite a few problems in this tournament regarding injury.

"So we've had to work our way around it and we're going to have to work our way around it for the next game. There's no point in complaining."

Rabada took 2-39 in the six-wicket loss to India and, while the deck may be stacked against them, he is confident South Africa can rise to the challenge.

"We'd just lost two games on the bounce and there was a lot of emphasis on that game," he added, when told he appeared to have a fire about him against India.

"It's a game that I really hoped that we would win. There was a lot on that, on that game. It was going to give us some breathing space.

"So now we've just got a stiff challenge ahead of us, but we're ready to stand up, rise up to it."

The Windies are also looking to rebound after following an opening-match hammering of Pakistan with a 15-run loss to Australia.

In both matches, West Indies' bowling attack impressed with both Pakistan dismissed for a dismal 105 and Australia failing to make 300.

Assistant coach Roddy Estwick says the team must now do better in the crucial moments.

"Before the start of the tournament, everybody was saying that teams are going to make 360, 380, some teams will make 400, some teams will make 500," he said.

"We bowled both teams out for under 300 runs, so we are very happy with the way the bowlers have executed .

"What we must do is play the one percenters a bit better and I'm sure if we did that in the last game, we would have won the game. It's nothing to do with the bowlers. We are all in it together.

"We are not going to single out the bowlers and say the bowlers did a poor job, or the batsmen did a poor job, it is a team. If you are looking for excuses in the cricket game, you can find it wherever you look."

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 134/2 (25.0) vs IND 352/5
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue