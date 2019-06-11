Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Reserve days would have curbed the play of luck

By
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Ground staff roll out covers on the pitch after rain stopped play during the South Africa vs West Indies match.

Bengaluru, June 11: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has seen 15 matches so far out of which two have remained inconclusive.

WC Special | Schedule | Fixtures

While the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match in Bristol on June 7 was abandoned even before the toss, the game between the West Indies and South Africa in Southampton on June 10 was interrupted in the eighth over and no play was possible again. No results in these two games saw the four teams sharing a point each.

Abandoning games because of factors beyond control like weather is always frustrating. Especially for teams that are eying a quick return to the fray, a washout can be highly demoralising. South Africa, for instance, have to win all their remaining games after having lost the first three. But a washout means they have to concede one more point and that makes the Proteas' work a bit tougher. They can now get a maximum of 11 points and it might still be not enough to guarantee them a semifinal spot.

Both SA and WI would be disappointed

For the West Indies and Pakistan, too, losing one point to South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively, will be a disappointing news. The Windies have been playing well in this tournament and after losing a game they should have won against Australia, Jason Holder's team was looking forward to return to the winning ways against a hapless South Africa. But it did not happen. Pakistan would also have fancied their chances against a less impressive Lanka after humbling a mighty England and sharing a point will leave them dejected as well.

However, the sharing of points will make it more thrilling from the fans' point of view as such a scenario could leave very little difference between teams eyeing a semifinal spot. The competition will be more intense as a result.

Having said that, a reserve day would have helped teams particularly towards the business end of the tournament as losing vital points then could prove to be disastrous for some teams and blessings for others. In 1992, rain came to Pakistan's rescue as a washed out game against England in which they were bundled out for 74 helped them get a point that took them to the semifinal. This time, too, who knows, something similar could happen!.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
