ICC World Cup 2019: Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka washed out in Bristol

By Opta
Bristol, June 7: The Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned with no result due to persistent rain in Bristol.

Both teams had been scheduled to play their third matches of the tournament on Friday, having each rebounded from opening losses with much-needed wins.

However, a day of dismal weather in the south west of England prevented a single ball from being bowled, with the game called off at 3:46pm local time.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will each pick up a point courtesy of the first washout of the tournament.

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
