Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz warns team-mates of backlash at home

By
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed urges team-mates to improve performance
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed urges team-mates to improve performance

London, June 18: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is at the centre of a storm following an embarrassing defeat at India's hands, has warned his teammates of possible backlash back home if they fail to improve in the remaining matches in the ongoing World Cup. On Sunday, Pakistan were outplayed in all the three departments by India who thrashed them by 89 runs (DLS method) in their ICC World Cup 2019 fixture played at the Old Trafford.

With just three points from five games, the 1992 champions are languishing at the bottom of the table and their chances of making it to the semifinals are quite bleak.

Following the defeat against India -- their seventh against the Men in Blue in all World Cups -- the entire Pakistani team is drawing heavy flak from both fans and former cricketers, with people singling out Sarfaraz for their rout against the arch-rivals. So much is the anger and frustration against Sarfaraz that former speedster Shoaib Akhtar even termed him a "brainless captain".

According to a Pakistani media outlet, thenews.com.pk, it has been learned that Sarfaraz has asked his teammates to lift their game or be ready to face the wrath of the public back home if the below-par performances continue. "If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy," the website quoted the Pakistan skipper as saying while addressing his teammates after the match. "If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home."

He asked them to forget the bad performance and lift their game. The website, in its report, further revealed that no senior players made any comments on Sarfaraz's speech including coach Mickey Arthur who also remained silent.

Pakistan will next face South Africa in what would be a do or die game for them on Sunday at Lord's. Sarfaraz's team need to win all their remaining matches and also get favourable results in other matches if they have to somehow make it to the final four.

More SARFARAZ AHMED News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 24 - June 18 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue