Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan equals rare feat achieved by Yuvraj Singh for best all-round performance

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan equals rare feat achieved by Yuvraj Singh for best all-round performance

New Delhi, June 25: Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in a form of his lifetime and the cricketer is setting records with every passing game at this ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In the match against Afghanistan, the all-rounder continued his fine form and guided his team to another fine win. Shakib first scored an impressive fifty and later took five-for as Bangla Tigers secured a 62-run win over Afghans on Monday (June 24).

CWC 2019 Special Coverage | Points Table | Stats

The win at the Hampshire Bowl owed much to a patient batting performance by Bangladesh. In addition to Shakib, keeper Mushfiqur Rahim also notched a half century to get them to 262/7 - and Afghanistan were then knocked over for 200.

Shakib Al Hasan: Has he already become the player of the tournament?

However, it was Shakib who stole the show with his all-round show as the 32-year-old achieved a rare feat in the quadrennial event and matched the record of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. India won the 2011 World Cup title.

Shakib matches Yuvraj's rare WC record

Shakib matches Yuvraj's rare WC record

The left-arm spinner from Bangladesh became only the second bowler after Yuvraj to claim a fifer and score a fifty in a World Cup game.

Yuvraj - who was the player of the series in 2011 World Cup - was the first player to claim such incredible figures during a match against Ireland. Yuvraj picked up 5 wickets in the game for 31 runs and later scored 50* off 75 balls.

Shakib first scored 51 off 69 deliveries as Bangladesh posted an imposing 262/7 in 50 overs. The leg-spinner returned with highly impressive figures of (10-1-29-5) and guided his team to an emphatic victory.

Shakib in red hot form in WC

Shakib in red hot form in WC

Shakib has already touched some milestones in the ongoing showpiece event and he has been a vital cog in Bangladesh's sublime run in the tournament.

He has now passed 400 runs and taken ten wickets in the same World Cup - a feat never before achieved by an all-rounder at this tournament.

But personal achievements are not the priority for the 32-year-old, who has passed 50 every time he has batted this summer, except for against Australia when he made a run-a-ball 41.

"I don't rank my performance at all, but it is very satisfying when I'm contributing with both ball and bat rather than just in one sector," he said. "It was needed and important from my perspective and the team.

Shakib matched Jayasuriya's WC record

Shakib matched Jayasuriya's WC record

Earlier, he equalled legendary Sri Lanka all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya's record of picking up 25-plus wickets and scoring 1,000-plus runs in the World Cup.

Shakib eyeing win against India

Shakib eyeing win against India

Shakib is now hoping his team play with same intensity against India to bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

"Experience will help, we have to play our best cricket to be able to beat India. They have got world-class players who can take the match in their own hands. We have to be at our best but I believe we are a capable enough team."

Bangladesh's final two games in this tournament are against India and Pakistan, and both must be won if they are to catch England and secure a place in the knockout stages.

More SHAKIB AL HASAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 32 - June 25 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
Read in Telugu: ప్ర‌పంచ‌క‌ప్ 2019: రికార్డుల‌న్నీ కొల్ల‌గొట్టేశాడు!

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue